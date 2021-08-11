OnSolve Announces its Elite Winner Status of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

"Our recognition as one of Atlanta's best and brightest companies to work for underscores the effort we've put behind establishing OnSolve as an employer of choice," said OnSolve CEO Mark Herrington. "Our employees are the bedrock of our business. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on creating an inspiring and rewarding business environment in which our team can thrive."

OnSolve was recognized as the Elite Winner in Atlanta for the category of Compensation, Benefits & Employee Solutions. While 100 companies are honored with a Best & Brightest award, only 10 are spotlighted as Elite Winners.

"Part of our focus on improving employee engagement is our commitment to soliciting ongoing feedback from our team," said CHRO Kathleen Carl. "At the beginning of the year, we launched an initiative to gauge our organizational health and most importantly, identify areas for improvement. I'm delighted that OnSolve's high-performing culture has been spotlighted. We are grateful to our employees for their participation, and we look forward to continuing this dialogue as we strive to make OnSolve an exceptional place to work and thrive."

"The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices and have proven they are employers of choice. Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions in creating a sustainable culture that works, ensuring the wellbeing of their employees come first," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

Awarded by the National Association for Business Resources, companies throughout the Atlanta Metropolitan Area compete to be named one of "Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®." Only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach can be bestowed this honor. An independent research firm evaluates each company's entry, based on various categories. These include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives and Strategic Company Performance.

About OnSolve

With billions of alerts sent annually and over 60 combined years of proven support to both the public and private sectors, OnSolve delivers critical event management capabilities backed by unmatched industry expertise, which keeps our customers safe, informed, assured and productive when it matters most. We do that through a SaaS-based global portfolio that delivers scalable, easy-to-deploy-and-use solutions for the rapid and secure exchange of vital information and coordination among organizations, people, devices and partners, regardless of the situation or level of need. For more information, please visit www.onsolve.com .

