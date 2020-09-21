OnSolve Appoints Former International SOS and CIA Executive Matthew Bradley as New Head of Global Security Solutions

"Matt's wealth of security operations experience coupled with his competence as an expert advisor to senior executives, government officials, and key influencers will be a tremendous value to our organization as we transition from an industry-leading mass notification provider to Critical Event Management provider and work to offer our customers the most advanced solutions, " said OnSolve Chief Executive Officer Mark Herrington.

A veteran security operations expert for more than two decades, Bradley brings deep first-hand knowledge of security operations management and understanding of the critical challenges facing organizations the future. Most recently, Bradley served as Regional Security Director for the Americas at International SOS and Control Risks, where he led the security services business and advised key executives on risk management solutions. Prior to International SOS and Control Risks, Bradley worked in Honduras as the Security Director for Tigo Honduras where he handled all matters relating to physical security; health, safety and environment; crisis management; and fraud investigation, and as first as a General Manager for I Solution Security, where he advised on security matters for the Honduran President, Minister of Security, and Minister of National Emergency Commission. Previously, Bradley led a distinguished 14-year career with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

In August, OnSolve announced that it had acquired Stabilitas, a situational awareness provider that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify adverse events, analyze the risks posed by those events, and provide stakeholders with actionable threat intelligence. OnSolve's award-winning critical communications solutions combined with Stabilitas' critical event intelligence will deliver a platform for end-to-end threat intelligence and response capabilities.

About OnSolve

With over two billion notifications sent annually and over 60 years of proven support to both the public and private sectors, OnSolve delivers critical event management solutions backed by unmatched industry expertise, which gives our customers the ability to proactively keep everyone informed, instill confidence, foster teamwork, mitigate disruptions, improve operational outcomes, protect assets, and save lives. We do that through a SaaS-based global portfolio that delivers scalable, easy-to-deploy-and-use solutions for the rapid and secure exchange of vital information and coordination among organizations, people, devices and partners, regardless of the situation or level of need.

SOURCE OnSolve

Related Links

https://www.onsolve.com

