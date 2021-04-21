OnSolve Awarded 2021 Govies Government Security Award by Security Today Magazine

OnSolve offers the first and only AI-powered Risk Intelligence product for the federal government space, as part of the OnSolve Platform for Critical Event Management.

"Improving how we use data and analytical tools is critical to our future in every aspect of life. The use of AI and Machine learning to deal with the unexpected and to forecast future actions and to anticipate potential risks will increase in demand," said former Federal CIO Ms. Suzette Kent during her keynote at the OnSolve Nexus 2021 customer conference.

OnSolve provides government officials at the federal, state, county and city/municipality levels with advanced critical event management capabilities. Millions of employees and residents rely on OnSolve's critical event management solutions. Over the past year, OnSolve's technology sent billions of notifications and supported nearly 30,000 public and private sector customers via capabilities in over 190 countries worldwide. OnSolve is also the primary partner with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC)'s AMBER Alert System and has helped to find more than 3,500 missing children to date.

"This award underlines the important role OnSolve plays in keeping people safe, informed, assured and productive when it matters most," said OnSolve CEO Mark Herrington. "OnSolve is trusted across government entities at every level. We are honored to receive this award. It validates our continued innovation, focus and dedication to enabling more successful outcomes for our customers."'

The OnSolve Platform for Critical Event Management was selected as a winner by a panel of independent judges from the security industry. Judges named winners across 28 different categories using criteria including Features, Innovation, User Friendliness, Interoperability, Quality, Design, Market Opportunity, and Impact in the Security Industry, Technical Advances, and Scalability.

In February 2021, OnSolve rolled out a new integration engine that further supports resiliency and continuity by adding more than 450 out-of-the-box integrations to customers' existing physical security, business continuity, and IT management systems. Through OnSolve's integration engine, customers can instantly orchestrate tasks such as wellness checks and alerts to impacted areas; disable building access; and even trigger appropriate tests based on sensor data such as temperature drops, water levels, electrical current detection or gunshot detection.

The OnSolve Platform for Critical Event Management (CEM) offers a fully integrated suite of products: OnSolve Risk Intelligence, OnSolve Critical Communications and OnSolve Incident Management. At the core of the platform is Risk Intelligence. Its powerful AI engine uses machine learning to ingest thousands of verified data sources, identify the most critical events facing an organization and deliver these relevant alerts to the right people at the right time – far faster than human analysts.

About OnSolve

With billions of alerts sent annually and over 60 combined years of proven support to both the public and private sectors, OnSolve delivers critical event management capabilities backed by unmatched industry expertise, which keeps our customers safe, informed, assured and productive when it matters most. We do that through a SaaS-based global portfolio that delivers scalable, easy-to-deploy-and-use solutions for the rapid and secure exchange of vital information and coordination among organizations, people, devices and partners, regardless of the situation or level of need. For more information, please visit www.onsolve.com .

