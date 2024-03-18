OnSolve Keynote at DRJ Spring 2024 to Highlight Impact of Increasing Threats and Complexity of Managing Resilience

Keynote to preview findings from the 2024 OnSolve Global Risk Impact Report

Report finds that 56 percent of executives and 53 percent of federal leaders cite preparing for a physical threat crisis as a top priority for 2024, demonstrating the growing demand for AI-powered critical event management

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSolve , a leading critical event management provider that helps organizations mitigate physical threats and remain agile when a crisis strikes, today announced that during their keynote session at Disaster Recovery Journal (DRJ) Spring 2024, the Company will share a preview of findings from the upcoming 2024 OnSolve Global Risk Impact Report, which will be released in April.

"Our data shows that critical events continue to grow in complexity and frequency, creating new challenges for resilience practitioners," said Mark Herrington, Chief Executive Officer, OnSolve. "Every day our team is focused on pushing the boundaries of leveraging AI and ML to continue to innovate our platform so security leaders can better prepare, detect, activate and recover from physical threats."

OnSolve's DRJ keynote, featuring Chief Growth Officer Sue Holub and Vice President of Global Risk and Intelligence Services Chris Hurst, will discuss how organizations can predict, manage and mitigate risks and threats and highlight exclusive OnSolve data that shows the cascading impacts of risk due to a rise in both the severity and frequency of critical events.

"Every year our keynote at DRJ highlights a critical issue facing security, continuity and resilience leaders," said Holub. "Our research underscores the importance of preparedness for both the known and the unknown, and how technology that enables faster threat detection and historical data analysis is essential for organizations to improve resilience and recover faster from threats."

To hear more about these findings, as well as other insights from OnSolve leaders, attend our speaking sessions listed below and stop by booth 305 at DRJ Spring in Orlando at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld. Sign up to be the first to receive the 2024 OnSolve Global Risk Impact Report, which includes the results from an executive and U.S. government leader survey.

OnSolve Sessions at DRJ Spring 2024

Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld®

"AI-Driven Business Continuity: Strategies and Impact"

When: Monday, March 18, 2024, 10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. ET

Where: Crystal Ballroom Salons C-E

Who: In this general session, Chris Hurst joins fellow panelists from Open Technology Solutions, Stone Risk Consulting and Infinite Blue, in this exploration of the transformative power of AI in fortifying business continuity plans.

"Generational Views on Building a Career in Resilience"

When: Monday, March 18, 2024, 3:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

When: Oceans Ballroom Salon 9

Who: In this breakout session, Ann Pickren, Executive Vice President, Strategic Engagement, OnSolve, and Chris Hurst will host a panel of professionals from different stages of their careers to discuss their generational viewpoints across a variety of topics from building stronger teams to the direction of the industry and charting a successful career.

"Achieve Resilience Management: How Organizations Can Predict, Manage, & Mitigate Risks/Threats"

When: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. ET

Where: Crystal Ballroom Salons C-E

Who: In this keynote session, Sue Holub and Chris Hurst will discuss why resilience professionals must shift their focus from risk management to the broader concept of resilience management.

About OnSolve

OnSolve® is a leading critical event management provider that proactively mitigates physical threats, allowing organizations to remain agile when a crisis strikes. Using the most trusted expertise and reliable AI-powered risk intelligence, critical communications and incident management technology, the OnSolve Platform enables enterprises, SMB organizations and all levels of government to anticipate, detect and mitigate physical threats that impact their people, places and property.

With billions of alerts sent annually and proven support for both the public and private sectors, OnSolve is used by thousands of entities to save lives, protect communities, safeguard critical infrastructure and enable agility for the organizations that power our economy. For more information, please visit http://www.onsolve.com/ .

