OnSolve Partners with Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) to Support the Vaccination of Nearly 400,000 Residents Across the State

Throughout the global pandemic, RIEMA has used OnSolve at the state and local level to communicate important information to residents. Building upon lessons learned and successes over the past year, OnSolve will support RIEMA in communicating essential information to Rhode Island residents around the scheduling and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

"We are honored to partner with RIEMA to help protect the health and safety of the surrounding community and residents," said OnSolve CEO Mark Herrington. "We know customers and communities need us now more than ever to better manage uncertainty. Supporting RIEMA throughout the pandemic underscores the pivotal role critical event management technology plays in keeping people safe, informed, assured and productive when it matters most."

OnSolve has also played a vital role in communicating with Rhode Island residents in near or real time when critical events such as extreme weather have impacted vaccine appointments. Through targeted communications, OnSolve helped to quickly inform residents of appointment changes and reschedule vaccinations during times of severe winter weather across the state, ensuring residents' safety.

To date, more than 400 communities across the country are turning to OnSolve to manage information-sharing related to COVID-19 vaccine deployment. OnSolve has sent billions of alerts and supported nearly 30,000 customers via capabilities in over 190 countries worldwide. As the official partner for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), OnSolve has helped to find more than 3,500 missing persons and is relied upon by thousands of customers, including 10,000 federal, state, and local government communities and municipalities. Government agencies of all types can easily deliver geo-targeted, time-sensitive information to their communities and internal teams using voice, email, SMS, Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) and more. In 2021, OnSolve received a Govies Award from Security Today Magazine for the high-level of security and risk intelligence capabilities of the OnSolve Platform for Critical Event Management in the Government space.

With billions of alerts sent annually and over 60 combined years of proven support to both the public and private sectors, OnSolve delivers critical event management capabilities backed by unmatched industry expertise, which keeps our customers safe, informed, assured and productive when it matters most. We do that through a SaaS-based global portfolio that delivers scalable, easy-to-deploy-and-use solutions for the rapid and secure exchange of vital information and coordination among organizations, people, devices and partners, regardless of the situation or level of need. For more information, please visit www.onsolve.com

