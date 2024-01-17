OnSolve Recognized for Innovation and Commitment to Safety

OnSolve received seven awards for industry innovation and impact by Inc., Security Today, American Security Today and Best in Biz, among others

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSolve®, a leading provider of AI-powered critical event management (CEM) that enables organizations to mitigate physical threats and remain agile when a crisis strikes, today announced it begins 2024 earning recognition with a new slate of industry awards. These awards highlight OnSolve's unwavering commitment to innovation and dedication to the mission of keeping people safe, informed and productive when a crisis strikes. The accolades received are a testament to the company's continuous efforts in pushing the boundaries of AI technology while tirelessly serving private and public security, continuity, emergency management and resilience teams worldwide.

OnSolve is proud to have received the following awards:

Best in Business Awards for AI & Data, Security, and Software as a Solution from Inc.

Acknowledges the company's extraordinary impact on technology, innovation and society.

Product of the Year for Artificial Intelligence from Security Today

Recognizes the company's cutting-edge advancements in a truly unified platform powered by AI to make security teams more efficient.

Product of the Year for Security & Risk Intelligence from Security Today

Highlights the company's outstanding contributions in providing proactive security solutions to help leaders make data-driven risk-based decisions more quickly and with more information.

Best Unified Situational Awareness from the U.S. Homeland Security 'ASTORS' Awards Program

Awards the company's commitment to delivering seamless and integrated solutions. The recognition reflects OnSolve's ability to provide unparalleled situational awareness, allowing customers to make decisions quickly in the face of the evolving risk landscape.

Company of the Year from Best in Biz Awards – Medium Sized Companies

Spotlights OnSolve's overall excellence, leadership and sustained growth.

Best Emergency Communications System from Security Today and GovSec

Recognizes OnSolve's continued dedication to providing state-of-the-art government public alerting solutions with recognition of its CodeRED product. CodeRED is a public alerting system that has been on the market servicing over 10,000 agencies since 1998.

Best AI-based Solution for Event Management from AI Breakthrough Awards

Acknowledges the development work the OnSolve team has done with AI to optimize event management processes, ensuring efficiency and effectiveness in handling complex situations.

This recognition reaffirms OnSolve's position as an industry leader, showcasing its commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI technology and setting new benchmarks in the field.

"We are proud of these wins recognizing our leadership and innovation in AI and security, particularly making Inc.'s prestigious Best in Business List," said Mark Herrington, Chief Executive Officer OnSolve. "Every day dedicated OnSolve employees come to work focused on helping our customers protect their people and operations. These most recent awards are proof and validation that we're delivering on our mission and creating a more resilient world."

Additionally, OnSolve recently announced it was named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Critical Event Management Platforms, Q4 2023. Within the wave OnSolve scored the highest possible score in 12 criteria, including employee mass communication, physical threat intelligence, reporting and analytics, vision, adoption and more. Forrester is a leading global market research firm that helps organizations exceed customer demands and excel with technology.

OnSolve attributes these amazing achievements to over 25 years of continued innovation in a leading critical event management platform built for security and risk professionals, giving them the power to simplify communication and response activities, solve multiple use cases in an integrated manner and facilitate proactive, intelligence-based efforts.

For more information about OnSolve and our recognitions, please visit onsolve.com.

About OnSolve

OnSolve is a leading critical event management provider that proactively mitigates physical threats, allowing organizations to remain agile when a crisis strikes. Using the most trusted expertise and reliable AI-powered risk intelligence, critical communications and incident management technology, the OnSolve Platform enables enterprises, SMB organizations and all levels of government to detect, anticipate and mitigate physical threats that impact their people, places and property.

With billions of alerts sent annually and proven support for both the public and private sectors, OnSolve is used by thousands of entities to save lives, protect communities, safeguard critical infrastructure and enable agility for the organizations that power our economy. For more information, please visit www.onsolve.com.

