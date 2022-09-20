OnSolve® Releases Severe Weather Preparedness Kits Amidst Increasing Floods and Fires

OnSolve Severe Weather Communication Preparedness Kits provide templates, tips and best practices for communities and businesses managing wildfires, floods, hurricanes and other disasters

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSolve , a leading critical event management provider that helps organizations mitigate physical threats and remain agile when a crisis strikes, today announced their Resource Library of Severe Weather Preparedness Kits.

Severe weather events are happening more frequently and with increasing intensity. Now more than ever, organizations need to be prepared in advance to handle any type of weather emergency.

Effective critical event management (CEM) for severe weather requires an organized approach and proactive preparation. OnSolve is committed to helping organizations stay vigilant and achieve better outcomes to protect their people, places and property when every minute counts.

Through a range of comprehensive blogs, articles and videos, the OnSolve severe weather preparedness kits provide organizations with important resources such as:

Checklists to evaluate an organization's current state of readiness

Overviews for developing a weather-specific CEM strategy

Guides to creating realistic practices, drills and exercises

Communications templates to expedite emergency notifications and messaging, and how disaster recovery teams can keep contact databases updated to ensure alerts reach the right recipients

Tips on finding the right vendor for a customizable technology solution

Best practices for weather-related CEM

By providing resources to support the three key components of CEM – risk intelligence, critical communications and incident management – these preparedness kits help organizations take advantage of modern technology during incidents of severe weather. The kits cover a range of weather events, including

Wildfires: Smoke and flames can cause significant damage in a very short amount of time. This kit helps evaluate and improve warning capabilities for proactive evacuation and protection.





Smoke and flames can cause significant damage in a very short amount of time. This kit helps evaluate and improve warning capabilities for proactive evacuation and protection. Hurricanes: The extremes of wind and rain during a hurricane necessitate clear messaging in real time to ensure community preparedness and rapid response. This kit provides templates and guidelines for an effective hurricane messaging strategy.





The extremes of wind and rain during a hurricane necessitate clear messaging in real time to ensure community preparedness and rapid response. This kit provides templates and guidelines for an effective hurricane messaging strategy. Flooding: The effects of water damage tend to be long-tailed due to secondary issues such as extended road closures, disease contagion and mold. This kit summarizes lessons learned for successful handling of ongoing recovery processes.





The effects of water damage tend to be long-tailed due to secondary issues such as extended road closures, disease contagion and mold. This kit summarizes lessons learned for successful handling of ongoing recovery processes. Winter Weather : Sleet, snow and ice can severely limit commuting and cause dangerous disruptions in heat and power during periods of freezing temperatures. This kit helps organizations prepare their facilities, notify their people when to avoid travel and suggest resources staff can utilize to keep their homes safe and warm.

Minimize risk and mitigate damages before, during and after severe weather events with these preparedness kits, in conjunction with critical event management technology from OnSolve.

To access the tool kits, please visit: https://www.onsolve.com/blog/resource_type/communication-kit/?post_type=resource

About OnSolve

OnSolve is a leading critical event management provider that proactively mitigates physical threats, allowing organizations to remain agile when a crisis strikes. Using the most trusted expertise and reliable AI-powered risk intelligence, critical communications and incident management technology, the OnSolve Platform enables enterprises, SMB organizations and all levels of government to detect, anticipate and mitigate physical threats that impact their people, places and property.

With billions of alerts sent annually and proven support for both the public and private sectors, OnSolve is used by thousands of entities to save lives, protect communities, safeguard critical infrastructure and enable agility for the organizations that power our economy. For more information, please visit www.onsolve.com.

