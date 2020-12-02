OnSolve to Serve as Primary Mass Notification System for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC)

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSolve, a leading critical event management provider for government entities, enterprises and SMB organizations, announced that the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) has selected OnSolve's CodeRED emergency notification solution to exclusively power Wireless Emergency Alerts for the AMBER Alert system. CodeRED is a fully compliant Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) alert origination software provider and will be used as the primary technology to deliver wireless authenticated emergency information to local authorities and citizens nationwide. Through this partnership, OnSolve and NCMEC will work to help reunite missing children and their families and advance NCMEC's mission of creating safer neighborhoods and communities nationwide.

NCMEC has found that AMBER Alerts, emergency messages sent when law enforcement has reasonable belief a child has been abducted or at risk of serious injury or death, play a critical role in successfully raising awareness among local communities of emergency situations and safely bringing missing children home. OnSolve's CodeRED solution for the public sector allows for geo-targeted, time-sensitive information to be delivered to residents, visitors and businesses in neighborhoods of geographic proximity to the incident. The partnership will leverage this technology to make AMBER Alerts an even more effective method of informing communities and using their on-the-ground assistance to aid in the search of missing children.

"AMBER Alerts play a key role in child safety by alerting communities quickly and allowing them to assist in the search for missing children so they can be brought home safely," said John Bischoff, Vice President of the Missing Children Division at NCMEC. "In our business, every minute counts, so we need dependable technology to help accelerate the process of distributing messages to local residents and authorities. We're looking forward to working with OnSolve and leveraging their software to enable faster and more reliable delivery of Wireless Emergency Alerts for the AMBER Alert system."

AMBER Alerts have been used since 1996 to galvanize communities and help law enforcement find abducted children; the technology has safely brought home nearly 1,000 children to date in 2020. Most recently, a 10-month-old baby of Rockdale County, GA and a fourteen-year-old of Van Zandt County, TX were located after AMBER Alerts were issued.

"OnSolve has always been committed to keeping communities safe, informed and assured when it matters most, empowering them to respond efficiently and confidently during emergencies. We are extremely proud that our critical communications expertise and technology will support NCMEC's important mission of safely recovering missing children through powering AMBER Alerts, a key solution in critical search efforts," said OnSolve Chief Executive Officer Mark Herrington. "Working together, we will continue to help protect local neighborhoods and families."

With the longest history of successful implementations and innovation in the industry, OnSolve CodeRED is relied upon by thousands of clients throughout North America and is the leading provider of emergency notification and alerting for the public sector. Government agencies of all types can easily deliver geo-targeted, time-sensitive information using voice, email, SMS, IPAWS and more.

About OnSolve

With over two billion notifications sent annually and over 60 years of proven support to both the public and private sectors, OnSolve delivers critical event management solutions backed by unmatched industry expertise, which gives our customers the ability to proactively keep everyone informed, instill confidence, foster teamwork, mitigate disruptions, improve operational outcomes, protect assets, and save lives. We do that through a SaaS-based global portfolio that delivers scalable, easy-to-deploy-and-use solutions for the rapid and secure exchange of vital information and coordination among organizations, people, devices and partners, regardless of the situation or level of need.

About the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Since 1984, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children® has served as the leading private, nonprofit organization helping to find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation and prevent future victimization. As part of its work as the clearinghouse and resource center on issues relating to missing and exploited children, NCMEC operates a hot-line, 1-800-THE-LOST® (1-800-843-5678), and has assisted in the recovery of more than 311,000 missing children. NCMEC also operates the CyberTipline®, a mechanism for reporting suspected child sexual exploitation, which has received more than 60 million reports. To learn more about NCMEC, visit www.missingkids.org.

