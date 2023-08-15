Onspring Adds Two Executives to Enhance Customer Success and Products

Paul Edmonds and Brett Sommers Join Onspring's Growing Team as Vice President Customer Success and Director of Product, GRC Respectively

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onspring, a no-code GRC software platform , announced it has hired two industry veterans, Paul Edmonds and Brett Sommers, to join its expanding team and help the organization enhance its customer experience and quickly bring new governance, risk and compliance (GRC) products to market. Paul joins Onspring as vice president customer success and Brett joins as director of product, GRC.

Since adding new funding in May , Onspring has increased its employee base by 10% - investing in R&D and adding customer-facing roles to ramp up its GRC offerings in the enterprise and federal markets.

"We continue to grow and add talented executives, including Paul and Brett, to our team to continue building our customer-focused culture of success," said Chris Pantaenius, CEO and co-founder of Onspring. "I am confident Paul and Brett will help amplify our client value by building products that bring both efficiencies and insights to GRC professionals."

For nearly two decades, Paul has built strong customer success programs, and he will oversee the Onspring Client Success team and assist customers in achieving lasting value from their Onspring implementations. Prior to joining Onspring, Paul was chief customer officer at CYDERES and stewarded a rewarding culture for employees and customers. Additionally, Paul has held customer success leadership roles at TrueCar, RiskIQ, and AutoTrader.com.

"Onspring's commitment to its customers is inspiring and the company prioritizes customer feedback to consistently deliver the industry's best GRC software," said Paul Edmonds, vice president customer success at Onspring. "I look forward to collaborating with the customer success team and our clients to ensure our clients are utilizing their full Onspring engagement."

With nearly two decades of experience in building and implementing new products, specifically for the GRC market, Brett will manage the overall strategy, implementation, and coordination of the Onspring GRC product set. Previously he held product leadership roles specializing in GRC technology platforms, risk management, and compliance solutions at Crowe, Equifax, and SecureWorks. Brett has a strong background in identity management and logical access to network resources and building GRC frameworks.

"It's exciting to join a company that is a leader in delivering innovative automated GRC software that helps organizations improve their business outcomes," said Brett Sommers, director of product, GRC. "I look forward to working with the product team to continue developing innovative products that move the needle for our enterprise and federal GRC customers."

Onspring continues to offer the industry the most comprehensive governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software. Onspring recently announced its achieved the FedRAMP In Process designation for Onspring GovCloud , a key milestone in the process of receiving FedRAMP Authorization. The company recently launched version 25.0 of its no-code GRC software, which brings the entire business ecosystem together to improve business intelligence, governance, alignment, and resilience.

For the fifth consecutive year, Onspring ranked as the #1 GRC software in the InfoTech Research Group leader and maintained 5-star customer reviews on G2 Crowd and Capterra software review sites. The company has also been a Trust Award finalist in Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery. To learn more about Onspring's solutions, visit Onspring's website.

Onspring is a no-code GRC software that connects data and teams to improve business intelligence, governance, alignment, and resilience. When people are empowered to create their own workflows, processes, requirements, and reporting, teams are more productive, and business runs better. With over 550,000 users around the globe, Onspring's software helps businesses in every industry track and better manage their workflows.

