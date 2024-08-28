Onspring Announces Integration with Microsoft 365 -- Introduces Latest Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) Platform

Onspring GRC version 30.0 empowers GRC professionals to create, share, and collaborate — seamlessly and securely

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onspring , a leading no-code SaaS GRC automation software, today announced the latest version of its Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) platform, version 30.0, is now integrated with Microsoft 365 for the web. Built to manage governance frameworks, automate workflows, and facilitate comprehensive risk assessments, this new release provides organizations and GRC professionals with enhanced, seamless integration, rapid onboarding, and advanced real-time collaboration tools across various Microsoft formats.

Onspring's integration with Microsoft 365 for the web offers clients a unified, secure location to access critical applications, files, data, and insights. The in-platform Microsoft 365 for the web co-authoring capability facilitates the management of policies, contracts, test scripts, project plans, presentations for training, audits, or compliance reviews. GRC professionals benefit from enhanced visibility and control over files throughout the entire lifecycle, allowing teams to maintain productivity and focus without the need to save attachments locally or switch between applications. Additionally, this integration provides collaboration tools, like redlining and revisions, necessary to save time and expedite final versions, enabling professionals to redirect efforts to drive business outcomes.

Innovation in Workflow and Collaboration

With Onspring's integration with Microsoft 365 for the web, GRC professionals can now create, edit, and collaborate on Word, Excel, and PowerPoint attachments directly within Onspring's cloud-based platform in real time – eliminating the need to download and save documents locally and re-upload them again. Clients can also use Microsoft Word to edit dynamic document templates already loaded in Onspring, reinforcing version control for contracts and policy documents with native markup. Users simply need an active Microsoft 365 license and an Onspring subscription to utilize these features.

"It has become increasingly clear that when it comes to governance, risk, and compliance, all organizations, no matter the size or the industry, are seeking new ways to optimize collaboration — accurately and efficiently," said Ryan Lougheed, Director, Platform Management for Onspring. "With our latest platform update, global organizations and GRC professionals now have a secure and seamless no-code governance solution to gather and present impactful data with Microsoft 365 for the web built in. This is another example of how Onspring is addressing customer and industry demand."

About Onspring

Onspring is no-code GRC software that connects data and teams to improve business intelligence, governance, alignment, and resilience. When people are empowered to create their own workflows, processes, requirements, and reporting, teams are more productive, and businesses run better. With close to two million users worldwide, Onspring's software helps businesses in every industry track and better manage their workflows.

SOURCE Onspring