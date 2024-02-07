Onspring announces the launch of CMMC 2.0 automation software

This new product delivers unprecedented data connectivity and real-time reporting for DoD contractors managing the complexities of CMMC 2.0 compliance

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Onspring , the no-code SaaS GRC automation software, launched its new CMMC Management product that simplifies and centralizes the data collection, testing, and reporting processes for organizations requiring certification for the Department of Defense's (DoD) CMMC 2.0 framework .

These organizations are currently managing hundreds of data points across numerous spreadsheets and teams to track their compliance with CMMC 2.0 in order to secure government contracts with the DoD. This tedious and cumbersome manual effort is costing organizations time and money with data collection and identified findings that go unresolved or unreported.

Onspring CMMC Management software is estimated to generate 70% savings in time by automating the control testing and POA&M processes, plus providing real-time reporting of compliance against each of the three CMMC levels.

"While the CMMC 2.0 revision provides an improved framework for safeguarding sensitive national security information and helps simplify compliance, it's difficult for organizations to achieve certification and time-consuming to implement and maintain compliance," said Brett Sommers, Director of Product at Onspring. "Our CMMC Management product helps organizations achieve certification readiness and automatically generate CMMC 2.0 reports that improve the overall communication and management process."

Onspring makes it easy for managers across all CMMC roles and responsibilities to streamline the certification process - from control owners and testers to finding owners managing the POA&M process to executives viewing overall CMMC compliance status.

CMMC Management product features:

Control libraries directly mapped to risks, policies, regulations, and standards, including NIST SP 800-171 and NIST SP 800-172 frameworks

Automatic scoping of controls and control objectives by CMMC level for assessments

Tracks identified deficiencies and related mitigation procedures through the POA&M process

Automatic generation of CMMC reports with the ability to filter data on the fly by assessment, date, and more or export to stakeholders

Dynamically calculates the organization's Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS) Score based on compliant controls

Available in a FedRAMP moderate environment

Recent Onspring Highlights

Onspring continues to offer the industry's most comprehensive governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software. Onspring achieved the FedRAMP In Process designation for Onspring GovCloud , a key milestone in the process of receiving FedRAMP Authorization. The company recently launched its OMB A-123 Risk & Controls software , the third product designed for federal agencies.

For the fifth consecutive year, Onspring ranked as the #1 GRC software in the InfoTech Research Group leader and maintained 5-star customer reviews on G2 Crowd and Capterra software review sites. The company has also been a Trust Award finalist in Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery. To learn more about Onspring's products, visit Onspring's website .

About Onspring

Onspring is a no-code GRC software that connects data and teams to improve business intelligence, governance, alignment, and resilience. When people are empowered to create their own workflows, processes, requirements, and reporting, teams are more productive, and business runs better. With over 550,000 users around the globe, Onspring's software helps businesses in every industry track and better manage their workflows.

SOURCE Onspring