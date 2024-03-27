Onspring Expands State, Local, and Education (SLED) Business, Hiring Andre Johnson as Director of SLED Sales

Over past three years, Onspring has nearly tripled its SLED business, adding name brand education and nonprofits as customers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onspring, the no-code SaaS GRC automation software, today announced it is expanding its State, Local, and Education (SLED) business and is hiring Andre Johnson as its Director of SLED Sales. Andre brings more than 20 years' experience in sales leadership, delivering customer success for nonprofits, education, and state and local governments. Since 2020, Onspring's SLED business has tripled, and the company's leading GRC platform continues to perform for SLED organizations. Andre will report to General Manager - Public Sector, Kyle Graves.

"We're excited to welcome Andre to the Onspring sales team and value his expertise in leading sales departments to deliver solutions to non-profits, education, and government organizations," said Kyle Graves, General Manager - Public Sector, Onspring. "As SLED organizations face more need for risk-based decision making and compliance scrutiny, the Onspring GRC platform is helping them automate and monitor risk, security, and compliance operations."

Prior to joining Onspring, Andre held the Vice President of Operations and Director of Business Development roles at Corrisoft. As Vice President of Operations, he created a customer loyalty program and oversaw customer service management. He also held senior sales roles at Hobsons, LexisNexis, and Thomson Reuters.

"Onspring is a leader in the GRC industry and has made significant strides over the past three years to grow its SLED business," said Andre Johnson, Director of SLED sales at Onspring. "I look forward to working with Onspring's sales team and senior leadership to continue this growth and provide governance, risk, and management solutions that are tailored to the SLED space."

Over the past three years, Onspring has helped numerous universities, nonprofits, and government agencies with its GRC needs. Some of Onspring's SLED clients include the State of Connecticut, Crescent City Schools, the Florida Department of Revenue, and several universities, including the University of Virginia, the University of Minnesota, and the University of Washington.

Onspring Recent Highlights

Onspring continues to offer the industry's most comprehensive governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software. Onspring recently announced it has achieved the FedRAMP In Process designation for Onspring GovCloud, a key milestone in the process of receiving FedRAMP Authorization. The company recently launched its OMB A-123 Risks and Control software, the third product designed for federal agencies.

For the fifth consecutive year, Onspring ranked as the #1 GRC software in the InfoTech Research Group leader and maintained 5-star customer reviews on G2 Crowd and Capterra software review sites. The company has also been a Trust Award finalist in Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery. To learn more about Onspring's solutions, visit Onspring's website.

About Onspring

Onspring is a no-code GRC software that connects data and teams to improve business intelligence, governance, alignment, and resilience. When people are empowered to create their own workflows, processes, requirements, and reporting, teams are more productive, and business runs better. With over 550,000 users around the globe, Onspring's software helps businesses in every industry track and better manage their workflows.

SOURCE Onspring