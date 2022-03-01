Onspring Launches Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Process Automation Solution

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onspring, a no-code process automation software, today announced the launch of its Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) solution on its leading no-code process automation platform. Onspring's ESG software solution centralizes data, automates assessments, streamlines sustainability disclosure reporting and simplifies management of enterprise ESG initiatives — helping organizations to demonstrate ESG success with audit-ready ESG data in a manner that investors can trust.

Onspring's ESG solution eliminates disparate, manual and unreliable data pocketed in silos and spreadsheets; documents repeatable ESG criteria, measurements and reporting; and accelerates organizations' ability to improve overall ESG scores. The solution automatically measures and tracks factor-related performance for accurate ESG reporting in connection to an enterprise's overall risk management program to build valuable trust with institutional investors and stakeholders.

"Spreadsheets will no longer meet the growing demands of ESG management for enterprises," said Chris Pantaenius, Onspring CEO. "The stakes around ESG are too high, and the risks posed by human error and time needed to manually execute ESG initiatives will soon burden already overworked teams. Connecting ESG management into enterprise-wide operating procedures — including customer experience, employee programs and risk management — in an effective and efficient manner is what will push a business to become truly best-in-class."

According to Ernst & Young, ESG is becoming a driving force behind business continuity planning and supply chain resilience. While ESG initiatives have increasingly become a corporate focus, many enterprises have struggled to successfully standardize, consolidate and track their ESG initiatives with confidence. With the growing number of frameworks being rolled out to regulate ESG initiatives, such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), organizations are facing mounting pressure to report on ESG performance in a standardized way.

One such business that has invested in ESG initiatives is Sevita, a leading provider of home and community-based specialty healthcare. While the organization has developed a long-term strategy for ESG initiatives and had steps in place to improve existing practices, Sevita sought a scalable approach to launch annual assessments and execute annual ESG plans that targeted focal areas for improvement. With Onspring's help, Sevita designed an application based on its established seven ESG pillars in order to focus its strategy and define specific improvement areas. Using Onspring, all ESG efforts are tracked against these pillars and re-evaluated annually to measure progress and determine adjustments that could improve practices, policies and training initiatives.

"Before Onspring, our data was in multiple systems, so it took time to track down; plus, we were managing annual work plans in manual spreadsheets," said Jennifer Neville, Associate General Counsel for Sevita. "Onspring was a good solution for us. With it, we can easily track ESG assessments and tasks, while viewing our ESG score year-over-year. The Onspring team has helped us address all of our needs."

Onspring's ESG solution offers flexible pricing options to fit specific needs and budget levels. Customers can purchase the new solution as a standalone option, individual user licenses, or a combination of the two with a new hybrid model. Each option also provides different access levels to the ESG solution and Onspring's platform, depending on customer needs.

The Onspring ESG solution includes:

Processes for overall ESG data , programming, improvement plans, surveys, internal and external assessments, and remediations.

, programming, improvement plans, surveys, internal and external assessments, and remediations. Interactive reports to analyze open projects, findings, mitigations, ESG scores, reviews, open tasks, project schedules and approvals.

to analyze open projects, findings, mitigations, ESG scores, reviews, open tasks, project schedules and approvals. Unique dashboards pre-configured for key stakeholders — including members of the board of directors, executives, management and staff — that include progress charts, remediation activities, prioritized tasks and more.

pre-configured for key stakeholders — including members of the board of directors, executives, management and staff — that include progress charts, remediation activities, prioritized tasks and more. No-code software administration so business owners can launch, update and maintain this ESG solution on their own without IT or technical resources.

Onspring ranks as the #1 GRC software in the InfoTech Research Group leader quadrant, maintains 5-star customer reviews on G2 Crowd and Capterra software review sites and has been consecutively recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Kansas City. It has also been a Trust Award finalist in Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery in 2021 and 2020. To learn more about the new ESG solution, please visit Onspring's website.

About Onspring

Onspring is a no-code process automation software that connects data and teams to improve business intelligence, governance, alignment and resilience. When people are empowered to create their own workflows, processes, requirements, and reporting, teams are more productive, and business runs better. With over 400,000 users across the globe, Onspring's software helps businesses in every industry track and better manage their workflows.

