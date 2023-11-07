Onspring Promotes Nichole Windholz to Chief Information Security Officer

News provided by

Onspring

07 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

As CISO, Nichole Windholz will be responsible for overseeing the company's information security strategy and ensuring the protection of Onspring's data and systems

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onspring, a no-code GRC software platform, announced today the promotion of Nichole Windholz to the role of Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In her new role, Nichole will be responsible for overseeing the company's information security strategy and ensuring the protection of Onspring's data and systems.

As CISO, Nichole will lead a team of professionals responsible for safeguarding Onspring's information assets from threats. She will work closely with cross-functional teams across the organization to develop and maintain effective security controls, risk management strategies, and incident response plans. Nichole will also be responsible for staying abreast of the latest security threats and industry trends, ensuring that Onspring remains at the forefront of information security best practices.

"Nichole has been an invaluable asset to our organization, and her promotion to CISO is well-deserved," said Chris Pantaenius, co-founder and co-CEO of Onspring. "Her deep understanding of information security coupled with her commitment to excellence will undoubtedly strengthen our overall security posture. I am confident that Nichole will continue to play a crucial role in protecting our customers' data and maintaining the highest standards of security."

Nichole has extensive experience in the field of information security and cybersecurity. She has played a pivotal role in shaping and implementing Onspring's security policies, procedures, and practices. Her expertise and dedication have been instrumental in maintaining the company's strong security posture and ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customer data. Prior to joining Onspring in 2021, she spent 24 years at Cerner Corporation and was senior security manager. Nichole has several industry accreditations, including a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) license and a Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) license, as well as a Project Management Professional accreditation.

Onspring continues to offer the industry the most comprehensive governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software. Onspring recently announced it has achieved the FedRAMP In Process designation for Onspring GovCloud, a key milestone in the process of receiving FedRAMP Authorization. The company recently launched version 25.0 of its no-code GRC software, which brings the entire business ecosystem together to improve business intelligence, governance, alignment, and resilience.

For the fifth consecutive year, Onspring ranked as the #1 GRC software in the InfoTech Research Group leader and maintained 5-star customer reviews on G2 Crowd and Capterra software review sites. The company has also been a Trust Award finalist in Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery. To learn more about Onspring's solutions, visit Onspring's website.

About Onspring

Onspring is a no-code GRC software that connects data and teams to improve business intelligence, governance, alignment, and resilience. When people are empowered to create their own workflows, processes, requirements, and reporting, teams are more productive, and business runs better. With over 550,000 users around the globe, Onspring's software helps businesses in every industry track and better manage their workflows.

Media Contact:
Marianne Dempsey
[email protected]

SOURCE Onspring

Also from this source

Onspring Launches Portal to Deliver a Seamlessly Connected User Ecosystem

Onspring Launches Portal to Deliver a Seamlessly Connected User Ecosystem

Onspring, a no-code GRC software platform, announced the launch of Onspring Portal, which delivers a secure, personalized workspace for customer user ...
Onspring Adds Two Executives to Enhance Customer Success and Products

Onspring Adds Two Executives to Enhance Customer Success and Products

Onspring, a no-code GRC software platform, announced it has hired two industry veterans, Paul Edmonds and Brett Sommers, to join its expanding team...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.