OnStation Closes $8.5M Series A Funding Round to Accelerate Growth and Innovation in the Heavy Highway Industry

CLEVELAND, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OnStation, the leading provider of digital stationing solutions for the heavy highway industry, announced the close of their $8.5 million Series A round. The funding round was led by JumpStart Ventures (NEXT II Fund) and included participation from VisionTech Partners, Frontier Angels, Up2 Opportunity Fund, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, Next Chapter Ventures, North Coast Ventures, New Dominion Angels and other angel investors.

OnStation's platform offers a unique, location-based project record from bid to close, providing users instant access to stationing, design layers, and plans through a mobile app. The company serves multiple Department of Transportation (DOT) clients and over 200 contractors, integrating seamlessly with major industry software to streamline communication and data management.

"Ninety-six percent of construction data is unstructured and unused, while workers spend 18% of their time finding data. OnStation's solution is essential for improving efficiency and accuracy," said Patrick Russo, CEO of OnStation. "While each state builds its own solution, OnStation offers an integrated platform to enhance any project. Our solution has the potential to be used in every road project in the country, and this investment is allowing us to scale to meet the incredible demand."

This investment will empower OnStation to accelerate its growth, expand its customer base, and enhance its innovative platform, designed specifically for civil engineering and roadway projects.

"In a very short time, Patrick and his team have become market leaders in digital stationing," said Hardik Desai, Managing Partner at JumpStart Ventures. "Their solution is used nationwide to improve accuracy and efficiency. JumpStart Ventures is proud to support OnStation's mission to become the leading app for all roadway projects, and we are thrilled to lead this round and be part of their growth story."

The funds from this Series A round will accelerate OnStation's growth strategy, including expanding its market presence across the United States and continuing to innovate its platform to meet the evolving needs of the heavy highway industry. For more information about OnStation and its solutions, please visit onstationapp.com.

About OnStation

OnStation is a collaborative digital stationing platform that offers location-based project records from bid to close. Specifically designed for the heavy highway industry, OnStation's mobile app centralizes communication, boosts productivity, enhances worker safety, and improves project quality. Users benefit from instant jobsite stationing, milepost, and LRS capabilities. They can overlay design layers on the project map and communicate via a custom chat platform that organizes and records project events at their locations. OnStation is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and is supported on all desktop systems.

About JumpStart Ventures

JumpStart Ventures invests in Seed and Series A-stage technology startups across Ohio. With four investment funds under management, the organization provides capital and strategic resources to high-growth, early-stage companies as they navigate critical growth phases. One of Ohio's most active seed-stage investors, JumpStart Ventures has generated 2.5X+ returns via nationally recognized exits. To learn more, visit JumpStart.vc.

