ONT 5K at the Runway raises nearly $83,000 for the local USO in support of military servicemembers

ONTARIO, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport's annual 5K at the Runway continues to gain momentum as one of the Inland Empire's most unique community events, raising nearly $83,000 this year in support of the USO at ONT and military servicemembers traveling through Southern California.

PHOTO CAPTION: The Ontario International Airport Authority presented a check for $82,918.99 to representatives of the USO at ONT, reflecting net proceeds from the fourth annual 5K at the Runway. From left: OIAA CEO Atif Elkadi, OIAA Board Vice President Curt Hagman, OIAA Board Member Julia Gouw, USO Operations Manager Brandi Elias, OIAA Board President Alan D. Wapner and OIAA Board member Jim Bowman. (PRNewsfoto/Ontario International Airport)

Officials with the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) on Thursday presented a check for $82,918.99 to representatives of the USO, reflecting net proceeds from the fourth annual race held earlier this year. More than 2,000 runners, walkers, sponsors and supporters participated in the event, which has quickly become a signature fundraiser for the airport and the region.

"The success of this event reflects the tremendous appreciation our community has for the men and women who serve our country," said Alan D. Wapner, President of the OIAA Board of Commissioners and member of the USO California Advisory Board. "We are proud that this race not only brings people together in a memorable setting, but also helps support the USO's important mission of caring for servicemembers and their families."

Held February 14, the 5K once again gave participants the rare opportunity to run through the National Guard hangar area adjacent to ONT's runways, combining aviation, fitness and patriotism into a one-of-a-kind experience. This year's fundraising total represented a 54% increase over 2024.

"The enthusiasm surrounding this event grows every year," said OIAA Vice President Curt Hagman. "That's because people understand what the USO means to military families and how important its presence is here at Ontario International Airport. We're grateful to everyone who helped make this year's race such a tremendous success."

Staffed by volunteers, the USO at ONT serves military travelers from installations throughout the region, including Fort Irwin, Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow and March Air Reserve Base. Open every day of the year, the facility provides a welcoming place for servicemembers and their families to rest, recharge and connect while traveling.

The center opened in 2006.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the second most popular mid-sized airport in the United States, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario Mayor pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527, [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport