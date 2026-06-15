Ontario International Airport advances sustainability efforts with first zero-emission fleet truck

ONTARIO, Calif., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport has taken another step forward in its commitment to sustainability and operational efficiency with the purchase of its first zero-emission fleet vehicle, a fully electric truck designed to support airport operations.

A ribbon cutting was held today for Ontario International Airport's new zero-emission truck, part of the airport's commitment to sustainability.

On Monday, members of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners formally unveiled the new vehicle, which was manufactured by ZO Motors USA LLC in Fontana. The truck, branded on all four sides with ONT's logo and messaging, will be used to support airport logistics, facilities maintenance and transportation services, including the movement of temperature-sensitive materials.

"This is a smart investment that aligns with our commitment to sustainability while enhancing our day-to-day operations," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the OIAA Board. "We are proud to partner with a local manufacturer to bring innovative, zero-emission technology into our fleet while continuing to serve the growing needs of our airport community."

The purchase is fully funded through a grant agreement with San Bernardino County.

In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the electric truck is expected to deliver long-term cost savings through lower fuel consumption, reduced maintenance and decreased overall operating expenses compared to diesel-powered vehicles.

The investment reflects ONT's broader commitment to environmental stewardship. The airport has eight electric shuttle buses to transport passengers between parking lots and terminals, supports expanded public transit access through services such as ONT Connect, and incorporates recycled materials in the reconstruction of taxiways and roadways.

Additional initiatives include the use of reclaimed water for irrigation, incentivizing airport partners to transition to cleaner equipment, and enhanced waste diversion in both terminals. ONT is also using grants to deploy electric-powered systems that regulate aircraft cabin temperatures at gates, reducing reliance on jet fuel.

About Ontario International Airport

Ranked as the second most popular mid-sized airport by J.D. Power, Ontario International Airport (ONT) serves more than 7 million passengers per year and offers nonstop service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. ONT is owned and operated by the Ontario International Airport Authority, a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the San Bernardino County. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport