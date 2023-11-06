Ontario International Airport and CBP introduce Simplified Arrival to automate international arrivals

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspection wait times for arriving international passengers are being reduced significantly at Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) thanks to new technology that automates the process required for entry into the United States.

Inspection wait times for arriving international passengers are being reduced significantly at Southern California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT) thanks to new technology that automates the process required for entry into the United States.

The Simplified Arrival process for international travel to the United States is operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and uses facial biometrics to automate the manual document checks required for admission into the country. The technology provides travelers with a touchless process that further secures and streamlines international arrivals.

"Ontario International Airport is proud to partner with CBP in providing arriving international passengers a more convenient travel experience while also enhancing the safety and security of the inspection process," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "As we expand our international travel options, Simplified Arrival will play a significant role in providing a more expedited and safe inspection process."

Simplified Arrival uses the biometric facial comparison process at a time and place where travelers are already required by law to verify their identity by presenting a travel document. When international travelers arrive at ONT, they will pause for a photo at the primary inspection point. CBP's biometric facial comparison process will compare the new photo of the traveler to a small gallery of high-quality images that the traveler has already provided to the government, such as passport and visa photos. This enhanced process using biometrics only takes a few seconds.

In addition, foreign travelers who have traveled to the U.S. previously will generally no longer need to provide fingerprints as their identity will be confirmed through the touchless facial comparison process. U.S. citizens and select foreign nationals who are not required to provide biometrics and who wish to opt out of the new biometric process may request a manual document check instead, simply by notifying a CBP officer as they approach the primary inspection point. These travelers will be required to present a valid travel document for inspection by a CBP officer, and they will be processed consistent with existing requirements for admission into the United States.

CBP has a longstanding Congressional mandate to biometrically record the entry and exit of non-U.S. citizens. While DHS completed biometric entry in 2004, CBP has been rolling out the Simplified Arrival process at international airports across the country to further secure and enhance entry into the United States with a technology upgrade.

"Simplified Arrival is a secure, efficient and intuitive process that delivers a seamless experience for travelers arriving into the United States," said Cheryl M. Davies, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles. "CBP is proud to partner with ONT in deploying an accurate, reliable technology to verify identity while protecting the privacy of all travelers."

ONT has been experiencing record passenger volumes on its direct international flights to Taiwan, Mexico and Central America. Through the first eight months of this year, the number of international passengers flying into or out of ONT more than doubled, to nearly 260,000.

For more on Simplified Arrival, visit: www.cbp.gov/travel/biometrics.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to nearly two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Councilmember Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Councilmember Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

About U.S. Customs and Border Protection(CBP)

With more than 60,000 employees, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is one of the world's largest law enforcement organizations and is charged with keeping terrorists and their weapons out of the U.S. while facilitating lawful international travel and trade. As the United States' first unified border entity, CBP takes a comprehensive approach to border management and control, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection into one coordinated and supportive activity.

ONT Media Contact:

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport