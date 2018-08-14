Ontario International Airport Authority promotes Elkadi to deputy executive director

Elkadi will maintain his current responsibilities for marketing, communications and external affairs.

"Atif envisioned and implemented an effective strategic communications program which established a clear voice and strong brand identity for Ontario," said Mark Thorpe, OIAA's chief executive officer. "From the moment he started at ONT it was clear that his airport experience stretched beyond communications with his intricate understanding of building a culture, stakeholder management and understanding what is needed to build a world class gateway airport."

Elkadi expressed appreciation for the vote of confidence from the OIAA commission and Thorpe.

"I have dedicated my life to communications and aviation and have had the privilege to work in fast-paced airport environments around the world," Elkadi said. "I am humbled by the faith shown in me by the OIAA leadership and I believe in their vision for our airport. I am gratified to be part of an outstanding team of professionals who are devoted to building a first-rate aviation gateway in Southern California. The sky is the limit at ONT."

Elkadi, 41, was previously senior corporate communications manager at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport where he developed the airport's communications strategy and implemented its strategic communications initiatives. He also managed internal communications, customer service communications and social media for Dubai International Airport.

A native of Napa, Elkadi is married with six children, holds a Master's degree in Communication Management from the University of Southern California, Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

About Ontario International Airport



Ontario International (ONT) Airport is located in the Inland Empire, approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 18 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 64 daily departures offered by 8 air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro-Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

News Media Contact:



Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

Related Links

http://www.flyontario.com/

