Ontario International Airport Authority welcomes new Southwest Airlines service to Nashville

News provided by

Ontario International Airport

26 Oct, 2023, 15:00 ET

Daily nonstop service to Music City takes off June 2024

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials welcomed the announcement that Southwest Airlines will add daily nonstop service to Nashville International Airport (BNA) beginning June 4th next year. The new service is now available for booking at Southwest.com.

Continue Reading
Southwest Airlines will add daily nonstop service from Southern California's Ontario International Airport to Nashville International Airport beginning June 4th next year

"Our friends at Southwest Airlines have a wonderful home at Ontario International, and we couldn't be more pleased by their continued commitment to our airport, and the addition of new service to Nashville," said Atif Elkadi, CEO of the Ontario International Airport. "This nonstop link to Nashville will allow visitors from Tennessee the opportunity to experience everything that Southern California and the Inland Empire have to offer, while also providing seamless connecting opportunities for travelers from our region visiting the East Coast and the Southeast."

Nashville will become Southwest's 12th nonstop destination from ONT while Music City will be the Southern California gateway's 24th nonstop destination overall.

News of the ONT-BNA service, announced earlier today, comes just weeks after Ontario earned the highest score among California airports in the prestigious J.D. Power 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study which rated airports on their terminal facilities, airport arrival/departure, baggage claim, security check, check-in/baggage check and food, beverage and retail offerings.

About Ontario International Airport
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.comFollow @flyONT on FacebookX, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)
The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

ONT Media Contact:
Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

