Ontario International Airport celebrates continued passenger growth, robust partnerships during State of the Airport event

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the aviation industry's great success stories was on full display Wednesday as more than 600 business and regional leaders gathered for Ontario International Airport's (ONT) annual State of the Airport event.

Board President Alan D. Wapner addresses the Ontario International Airport State of the Airport event on Wednesday, November 6

Serving one of the fastest-growing population and economic centers in the United States, ONT will serve more than 7 million passengers this year, up more than 75% since the airport's return to local ownership in 2016. Ontario International also plays a vital role in the nation's supply chain, as the 10th largest cargo airport in North America.

"We have posted 43 consecutive months of year-over-year passenger growth, making us one of the very few airports in the world that can claim that. Through the leadership of our board, the great work of our staff, and the support of our community and our business partners, we have established Ontario International as the airport of choice for millions of people and a leading economic driver for Southern California," Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners, told the crowd at the Ontario Convention Center.

"This is a celebration of both a great airport and an extraordinary community and region we call home. The Inland Empire is the new heart of Southern California, and we here at ONT recognize and appreciate the important role we play in further establishing the IE as one of the most dynamic population and economic centers in the United States," said Atif Elkadi, OIAA chief executive officer. "In simplest terms, we are part of something much bigger than even we sometimes realize."

Wednesday's event included a fireside chat with Southwest Airlines COO Andrew Watterson, continuing a trend in which top airline executives (Delta CEO Ed Bastian in 2023 and Frontier CEO Barry Biffle in 2022) have made special appearances at ONT's State of the Airport event. Watterson discussed industry trends, the shift to assigned seating and other upcoming changes at Southwest and the airline's enthusiastic support for ONT and the Inland Empire market.

During the past year, Southwest launched new direct service to Nashville and, just last week, announced that it will begin nonstop service between ONT and Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) in June 2025 – ONT's first service to Greater Washington, D.C. Ontario also recently added direct service to California's wine country, Sonoma County, through its new partnership with Avelo Airlines.

Both Wapner and Elkadi praised the local Congressional delegation, notably U.S. Rep. Norma Torres, for their support in securing critical funding for airport improvements, including $90 million for the recently completed rehabilitation of one of the airport's two runways, and, just last week, $7 million for security and terminal upgrades. Reps. Pete Aguilar and Ken Calvert also have supported the airport's funding applications.

Other successes highlighted during the State of the Airport event included:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection elevated ONT's status to that of a Landing Rights Airport, clearing the way for more international flights and cargo.

The airport's partnership with SSP America has resulted in the investment of millions of dollars in new restaurants and amenities in both terminals.

ONT recently was ranked No. 2 for customer satisfaction ranking among airports in California , and No. 4 among all mid-sized airports in the U.S., by J.D. Power and Associates.

, and No. 4 among all mid-sized airports in the U.S., by J.D. Power and Associates. The Ontario team has won a number of major awards from industry groups such as the Moodie Davitt Report. Just last week, its Customer Experience team took home first place among medium airports from Airports Council International-North America.

