Ontario International Airport continued strong growth in passenger and cargo volume in May

Domestic passenger volume grew 7.5% to more than 449,000 while the number of international travelers rose by nearly 25% to more than 26,000 in May.

During the first five months of the year, ONT greeted more than 2.1 million arriving and departing passengers, nearly 6% more than the same period last year. The number of domestic travelers was more than 1.9 million, an increase of 3.4%. International travelers increased by 72% to nearly 122,000.

Cargo shipments were likewise strong last month, registering a 7.8% increase over May 2018. More than 68,000 tons of freight and mail moved through ONT compared to more than 63,000 tons in May last year. From January through May, cargo volume grew by 4.4% to more than 301,000 tons.

"Customer confidence continued to be strong in the run-up to the summer travel season," said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the OIAA. "Our airline partners are adding new flights and expanding their ONT services is evidence that Ontario airport is indeed an attractive international gateway for air travel and freight movement."



May 2019 May 2018 % Change YTD 2019 YTD 2018 % Change Passenger

Traffic











Domestic 449,092 417,891 7.5% 1,994,713 1,928,255 3.4% International 26,308 21,083 24.8% 121,968 70,898 72.0% Total 475,400 438,974 8.3% 2,116,681 1,999,153 5.9% Air Cargo

(Tons)











Freight 65,559 60,360 8.6% 289,905 276,684 4.8% Mail 2,616 2,898 -9.8% 11,808 12,441 -5.1% Total 68,174 63,258 7.8% 301,713 289,126 4.4%

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 21 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 67 daily departures offered by nine air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

