Ontario International Airport expecting passenger volume at pre-pandemic levels for Thanksgiving travel

Airlines operating at ONT are offering more than 209,000 seats, 2.8% fewer than the Thanksgiving holiday period in 2019, with more than 86% of those seats filled.

"We have been experiencing near pre-pandemic passenger volumes in recent months and we couldn't be happier to welcome our customers over Thanksgiving," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority Board of Commissioners.

Pointing to the airport's robust pandemic recovery, Wapner said that airlines operating at ONT are offering nonstop service to 25 destinations this year which is six more than the summer of 2019. Included among them are such popular cities as Charlotte, Chicago (O'Hare International Airport), Honolulu, Houston (William P. Hobby Airport), Mexico City and San Salvador.

"As we return to near-normal travel routines, we look forward to delivering the same pre-pandemic hassle-free experience our customers had come to expect at Ontario," Wapner said.

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California.

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area.

