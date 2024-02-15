Ontario International Airport flies high with record international passenger volume to start 2024

Southern California gateway welcomed nearly 10% more total passengers than same month last year

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) welcomed nearly 470,000 passengers in January, including a record-setting 45,012 international travelers, airport officials announced.

The all-time high for international travelers in a single month surpassed the previous record of 43,551 set last July and was nearly 90% more than January 2023.

PHOTO CAPTION: With more than 18,000 passengers during January – up 89% from a year earlier – China Airlines helped drive international travel volumes through Ontario International Airport to record levels.

The January total passenger volume of 469,589, a 9.5% increase over the same month last year, included 424,577 domestic passengers. The domestic figure represented a 4.8% increase year over year.

"The new year began as last year ended with growth in passenger volume remaining strong," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA), noting that January marked the 35th consecutive month of year-over-year passenger increases at ONT.

"We are especially proud of the record-setting international passenger count since our mission is to be the international gateway of choice for Southern California residents and visitors," Elkadi said.

Elkadi pointed to strong job growth in the Inland Empire as a contributor to ONT's steady passenger growth, which continues to outpace peer airports. According to the Orange County Register, the Inland Empire gained 128,400 jobs between 2019 and 2023, making it the top job-producing region in the state of California.

Population growth in ONT's catchment area, meanwhile, has made the Inland Empire the 12th largest of 386 Metropolitan Statistical Areas in the U.S., ahead of San Francisco and just behind No. 11 Boston, according to recent U.S. Census data.

Passenger Totals Jan 2024 Jan 2023 Change Domestic 424,577 405,151 4.8 % International 45,012 23,717 89.8 % Total 469,589 428,868 9.5 %

Shipments of air cargo decreased by less than 6% in January compared with the same month last year. Commercial freight, which totaled 56,429 tons, was lower by just 3.3%.

Air cargo (tonnage) Jan 2024 Jan 2023 Change Freight 56,429 58,381 -3.3 % Mail 2,661 4,389 -39.4 % Total 59,090 62,771 -5.9 %

"We are optimistic about Ontario's prospects for even higher passenger volumes this year and the recovery of the global air cargo market," Elkadi said.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport