Ontario International Airport forecasts 123,000 passengers over July 4th holiday

ONTARIO, Calif., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 123,000 air travelers are expected to move through Ontario International Airport (ONT) during the upcoming Independence Day holiday. The figure represents a 0.6% increase compared with 2025.

The holiday travel period runs from Tuesday, June 30 through Sunday, July 5.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport is expecting another busy July 4th holiday weekend.

Independence

Day Holiday

2026 Estimated Passengers Versus 2025 Total

Seats Versus

2025

122,987 0.6 % 161,995 2.0 %

The peak travel day is expected to be Thursday, July 2 with the low point on July 4:

• Tuesday, June 30 20,943 • Wednesday, July 1 20,683 • Thursday, July 2 21,996 • Friday, July 3 21,350 • Saturday, July 4 16,193 • Sunday, July 5 21,822

"More travelers are choosing Ontario International because it offers what matters most: convenient access, a growing network of destinations and an airport experience that values passengers' time," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "As families and visitors travel over the Independence Day holiday, we look forward to welcoming them with the level of service and reliability they have come to expect from ONT."

Based on current schedules, airlines are offering 161,995 seats on flights to and from ONT over the six-day period, 2% more than last year.

Officials predict the Southern California aviation gateway will serve more than 2.2 million air travelers over the summer, roughly the same as 2025.

About Ontario International Airport

Ranked as the second most popular mid-sized airport by J.D. Power, Ontario International Airport (ONT) serves more than 7 million passengers per year and offers nonstop service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. ONT is owned and operated by the Ontario International Airport Authority, a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the San Bernardino County. More information is available at flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X and Instagram

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport