Ontario International Airport had busiest September ever

News provided by

Ontario International Airport

Oct 17, 2024, 08:00 ET

SoCal gateway welcomed 5.2 million air travelers in first 9 months of 2024

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) welcomed more than 600,000 travelers last month, the busiest September in its history, officials announced.

The Southern California gateway reported 606,015 travelers in September, up 9% over the same month in 2023. The previous September high was recorded in 2005 when ONT served 589,242 passengers.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport recorded its 43rd consecutive month of year-over-year passenger growth in September.
The most recent total included 575,513 domestic passengers and 30,502 international customers. It marked the 43rd consecutive month of year-over-year passenger growth.

The Inland Empire airport is on pace to serve more than 7 million passengers in 2024. From January through September ONT recorded 5.2 million passengers, 11.5% above last year's pace. Domestic fliers exceeded 4.9 million while the number of international travelers totaled 335,769, increases of 11.4% and 13.5%, respectively.

"We made history in September, and 2024 is shaping up to be another record-breaking year for passenger volume – a milestone moment for us since reclaiming local ownership in 2016. We're not just setting new benchmarks; we're closing in on the all-time annual record. What sets us apart is that ONT is an international gateway without the limitations many other Southern California airports face—no flight caps, no curfews, no constraints. This freedom allows us to grow and thrive, positioning ONT as a leader in the region's aviation landscape," said Atif Elkadi, CEO of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA).

Passenger

Totals

Sep

2024

Sep

2023

Change

YTD

2024

YTD

2023

Change

Domestic

575,513

520,037

10.7 %

4,901,447

4,400,550

11.4 %

International

30,502

36,176

-15.7 %

335,769

295,948

13.5 %

Total

606,015

556,213

9.0 %

5,237,216

4,696,498

11.5 %

The air carriers with the greatest passenger shares in September were:

  1. Southwest Airlines (34.5%)
  2. Frontier Airlines (16.6%)
  3. American Airlines (15.3%)
  4. Delta Air Lines (9.9%)
  5. Alaska Airlines (7.7%)

Air cargo (freight and mail) volume jumped 11% in September to 64,798 tons. On a year-to-date basis, air cargo grew by 2.9% to 558,897 tons compared with 543,318 tons in 2023. Ontario International is a Top 10 cargo hub in North America.

Air cargo

(tonnage)

Sep

2024

Sep

2023

Change

YTD

2024

YTD

2023

Change

Freight

57,272

55,554

3.1 %

527,311

506,213

4.2 %

Mail

7,526

2,803

168.5 %

31,586

37,105

-14.9 %

Total

64,798

58,357

11.0 %

558,897

543,318

2.9 %

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is California's most popular airport, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on FacebookX (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA): 

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:
Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

