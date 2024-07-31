Ontario International Airport helps greater Ontario's hospitality industry reach record levels

ONTARIO, Calif., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitality and tourism generated a record $110 million in economic impact in Greater Ontario this past year, fortifying the region's role as Southern California's fastest-growing destination, according to an annual report released this past week by Greater Ontario California (GOCAL).

Continued growth at Ontario International Airport is a significant factor in Greater Ontario California's emergence as Southern California's fastest-growing destination.

The report showed Greater Ontario's hospitality industry playing a critical role in the Inland Empire's emergence as one of the most dynamic population and economic centers in the United States. Today, Greater Ontario's Tourism Marketing District features 68 hotels and 6,749 hotel rooms, and is the hub of a growing regional hospitality scene that employs 186,000 workers in the Inland Empire.

"In the past year alone, the economic impact of hospitality and tourism in Greater Ontario grew by nearly 14%, a staggering number that speaks to just how far we have come as a region," said Michael Krouse, GOCAL's Chief Executive Officer. "We are the new center of Southern California. It's where people are coming to live. It's where people are coming to work. And it's where visitors from all over the world are coming to enjoy themselves."

One year after GOCAL rebranded itself to better leverage tourism and hospitality opportunities across the region, the results speak for themselves. According to the newly released 2023-24 annual report, Greater Ontario's Tourism Marketing District booked more than 87,000 hotel nights during the year, exceeding its goal by 145%. Rental bookings and food and beverage sales at the Ontario Convention Center grew by 7% and 32%, respectively, over prior year and exceeded their goals by 129% and 104%.

Other highlights:

The California Welcome Center (CWC) at Ontario Mills Mall welcomed nearly 50,000 visitors during the year, raising the total to 729,183 since its opening in 2016. The Greater Ontario CWC consistently ranks as the top welcome center in the Visit California portfolio.

GOCAL generated more than $12 million in marketing value off of 832 million media impressions, 18 million social media impressions and 540,000 website visits.

in marketing value off of 832 million media impressions, 18 million social media impressions and 540,000 website visits. International visitors to Greater Ontario stayed in the area for 3.4 days, on average. 81% were overnight visitors, with Mexico (78% overnight visitors), Canada (85%) and Japan (88%) ranking as our top three international marketing overnight visitors) and 26.2% of those were repeat visitors. Domestic visitors stayed in the area for 2.5 days, on average. 79% were overnight visitors, and 61% of those were repeat visitors.

stayed in the area for 3.4 days, on average. 81% were overnight visitors, with (78% overnight visitors), (85%) and (88%) ranking as our top three international marketing overnight visitors) and 26.2% of those were repeat visitors. Domestic visitors stayed in the area for 2.5 days, on average. 79% were overnight visitors, and 61% of those were repeat visitors. Ontario International Airport (ONT), Ontario Mills Mall and Victoria Gardens ranked among the largest draws to the area.

Krouse noted that collaboration with ONT has further positioned Greater Ontario as a premier international destination. The airport is on track to exceed 7 million passengers this year – up 75% since its return to local ownership in 2016 – including more than 500,000 international travelers.

For more information on GOCAL, please visit. GO-CAL.org.

GREATER ONTARIO CALIFORNIA

Greater Ontario California (GOCAL) is the official destination marketing organization to promote the cities of Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga, California to visitors nationally and internationally. As destination experts we provide leisure, meeting groups and meeting professionals with an unbiased, comprehensive resource when booking a tour, convention, meeting, or event within the cities of Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga, California. Ideal for leisure and business travel, the region boasts scenic mountains, deserts, vineyards, and metropolitan areas that are both historic and cosmopolitan in character. Under the umbrella of the Greater Ontario California is the California Welcome Center and several Signature Events to support the overall mission to drive visitors to the region, stimulating economic growth. GOCAL provides the necessary destination support tools to execute a successful experience. Visit www.GO-CAL.org. Follow @VisitGOCAL on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.

Media Contact: Steve Lambert, The 20/20 Network

(909) 841-7527, [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport; Greater Ontario California (GOCAL)