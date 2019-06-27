Ontario International Airport named presenting sponsor for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic

Officials for the AHL, the Ontario Reign and the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) announced the partnership Thursday in ceremonies at the airport. Also unveiled was the official event logo for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport. The logo features creative influences from the Los Angeles Kings, Ontario Reign and American Hockey League brands, as well as the ONT logo.

ONT is the premier airport sponsor for the L.A. Kings; the Reign is the Kings' AHL affiliate.

"Ontario Airport is proud to partner with the Reign and the American Hockey League in bringing this showcase event to the City of Ontario," said Mark Thorpe, Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "Hockey has an extremely strong following throughout the Inland Empire and Southern California, and we look forward to hosting some of the best young players in the world at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic."

The 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport will be held for the first time in California. The event will showcase the Inland Empire on an international scale, highlighting the growth of the game of hockey in Southern California.

"We are excited to have Ontario International Airport as the presenting corporate partner as we bring our All-Star events to the west coast for the first time," said David Andrews, AHL President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Inland Empire has embraced AHL hockey, and we're looking forward to celebrating our league's best and brightest young stars at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport in January."

The 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, January 26, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, January 27 and the AHL All-Star Challenge that evening.

"The Ontario Reign are excited to partner with Ontario International Airport, a beacon of economic growth and a great source pride in the Inland Empire," said Ontario Reign President Darren Abbott. "Our partnership with Ontario International Airport will encompass both the Reign and the Kings and will be highlighted by our marquee event, the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic. We're excited to join forces and look forward to a successful and rewarding partnership."

Tickets for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, are on-sale now. Tickets, which include admission to both the AHL All-Star Skills Competition and the AHL All-Star Classic, are available by visiting ontarioreign.com/allstar.

The Ontario Reign will begin the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League, in October 2019. For more information on the upcoming season, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 21 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 73 daily departures offered by nine air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

