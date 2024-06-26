Ontario International Airport officials forecast higher passenger volume during 4th of July travel period

ONTARIO, Calif., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials at Ontario International Airport (ONT) expect passenger volume to be 10.3% higher during the Independence Day holiday period compared with last year.

According to airport officials, 117,805 air travelers will move through the Southern California gateway during the six-day period between Tuesday, July 2 and Sunday, July 7.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport is forecasting higher passenger volume during 4th of July travel period.

"Travelers are increasingly choosing our airport not just for its unmatched convenience, but for the vibrant and innovative experiences we offer. From swift arrivals and departures to diverse culinary delights and unique retail options, our terminals are designed to cater to every taste and style, making each journey through our airport a memorable one," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority.

Airlines are offering more than 153,000 seats on flights to and from ONT, almost 15% more than the same period a year ago.

Airport officials recommend travelers arrive at ONT two hours prior to departure time for domestic flights and three hours prior for international flights, and reserve parking well in advance of their travel date.

Ontario International officials project 2.1 million passengers will travel through ONT over the summer, an increase of 15% compared with summer last year, and as many as 7 million during the current calendar year, which would be another record volume since the airport's transition to local control in 2016.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is California's most popular airport, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

