Ontario International Airport passenger volume in June at 90% of pre-pandemic level

"That we welcomed in June three times the number of passengers as June last year is a testament to the demand for air service at Ontario International and the loyalty of our growing customer base," said Alan Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners. "We expect the resurgence of air travel to continue as airlines quickly add seats at Ontario and passengers fill them at an equally brisk pace."

According to data compiled by the OIAA, more than 431,000 airline passengers traveled through ONT last month, which was 90.25% of ONT's passenger volume in June 2019. Domestic travelers totaled more than 419,000, while 11,600 were international passengers.

From January through June, ONT welcomed more than 1.6 million passengers, 23% more than the same period a year ago. The year-to-date 2021 figure is 64% of the nearly 2.6 million who flew into and out of ONT during the first half of 2019.

"We continue to be enthusiastic about the pace of recovery at Ontario International and we are equally optimistic about volumes over the summer as air travelers rediscover the many advantages of arriving and departing our airport." said Mark Thorpe, OIAA chief executive officer. "ONT continues to set the pace for recovery among California airports in rebounding from the severe downturn in air travel following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Ontario officials anticipate more than 1.4 million passengers during the summer travel period, from the beginning of Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

Passenger Totals June 2021 June 2020 Change YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Change Domestic 419,434 140,328 198.90% 1,622,762 1,283,750 26.4% International 11,651 1,701 584.95% 37,688 65,761 -42.7% Total 431,085 142,029 203.52% 1,660,450 1,349,511 23.0%

Passenger Totals June 2021 June 2019 Change YTD 2021 YTD 2019 Change Domestic 419,434 451,211 -7.04% 1,622,762 2,445,924 -33.7% International 11,651 26,470 -55.98% 37,688 148,438 -74.6% Total 431,085 477,681 -9.75% 1,660,450 2,594,362 -36.0%

Air freight shipments, meanwhile, declined 13% in June compared with the same month last year. Compared to June 2019, however, freight tonnage rose 13.7% last month.

"The decline in commercial freight year over year was not unexpected given the magnitude of personal protective equipment shipments in the early months of the pandemic and as households began to rely less on e-commerce for supplies," Thorpe said. "We are confident that Ontario International's modernized facilities and efficient operations will nonetheless remain highly attractive to shippers serving Southern California."

Air cargo (tonnage) June 2021 June 2020 Change YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Change Freight 69,582 79,987 -13.01% 412,849 423,475 -2.5% Mail 3,843 1,971 95.01% 22,182 9,489 133.8% Total 73,426 81,958 -10.41% 435,030 432,964 0.5%

Air cargo (tonnage) June 2021 June 2019 Change YTD 2021 YTD 2019 Change Freight 69,582 61,163 13.77% 412,849 351,068 17.6% Mail 3,843 1,775 116.54% 22,182 13,582 63.3% Total 73,426 62,938 16.66% 435,030 364,651 19.3%

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

