Ontario International Airport passenger volume up 2.3% through first five months of the year

ONTARIO, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Passenger volume through Ontario International Airport (ONT) was on autopilot in May growing by 0.4% while the traveler count rose 2.3% for the first five months of the year.

Ontario welcomed 632,441 travelers in May, including 577,523 domestic passengers. The number of international fliers continued to surge, increasing by 41.5% to nearly 55,000.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) has seen continued passenger growth through the first five months of 2026.

The Southern California gateway reported more than 2.7 million passengers for the first five months of the year, up 2.3%. Domestic passenger volume was 2.4 million, while the number of international travelers rose by 53.7% to more than 292,000.

"ONT has spent the last decade proving what is possible when an airport remains focused on serving its community, its airline partners, and its passengers," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "The continued growth in passenger traffic, especially among international travelers, reflects the strength of our market and the growing number of travelers who choose ONT as their preferred gateway to Southern California."

Passenger

Totals May

2026 May

2025 Change YTD

2026 YTD

2025 Change Domestic 577,523 591,336 -2.3 % 2,460,936 2,500,546 -1.6 % International 54,918 38,801 41.5 % 292,348 190,165 53.7 % Total 632,441 630,137 0.4 % 2,753,284 2,690,711 2.3 %

The air carriers with the greatest passenger shares in May were:

Southwest Airlines (35.7%) American Airlines (14.0%) Delta Air Lines (10.9%) Frontier Airlines (10.1%) Alaska Airlines (10.0%)

Air cargo including commercial freight and U.S. mail increased by 4.7% in May as freight tonnage rose by 8.2%, surpassing 63,000 tons.

Year to date, cargo tonnage rose by 7.4% to more than 356,000 tons with freight up by 11.2% to more than 307,000 tons. Shipments of mail were lower by 11.4%.

Air cargo

(tonnage) May

2026 May

2025 Change YTD

2026 YTD

2025 Change Freight 63,415 58,600 8.2 % 307,146 276,134 11.2 % Mail 10,145 11,666 -13.0 % 49,852 56,266 -11.4 % Total 73,561 70,266 4.7 % 356,998 332,400 7.4 %

Ontario International consistently ranks among the top 10 cargo airports in the United States.

About Ontario International Airport

Ranked as the second most popular mid-sized airport by J.D. Power, Ontario International Airport (ONT) serves more than 7 million passengers per year and offers nonstop service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. ONT is owned and operated by the Ontario International Airport Authority, a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the San Bernardino County. More information is available at flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X and Instagram

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport