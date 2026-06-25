Ontario International Airport passenger volume up 2.3% through first five months of the year

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Ontario International Airport

Jun 25, 2026, 18:00 ET

ONTARIO, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Passenger volume through Ontario International Airport (ONT) was on autopilot in May growing by 0.4% while the traveler count rose 2.3% for the first five months of the year.

Ontario welcomed 632,441 travelers in May, including 577,523 domestic passengers. The number of international fliers continued to surge, increasing by 41.5% to nearly 55,000.

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Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) has seen continued passenger growth through the first five months of 2026.
Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) has seen continued passenger growth through the first five months of 2026.

The Southern California gateway reported more than 2.7 million passengers for the first five months of the year, up 2.3%. Domestic passenger volume was 2.4 million, while the number of international travelers rose by 53.7% to more than 292,000.

"ONT has spent the last decade proving what is possible when an airport remains focused on serving its community, its airline partners, and its passengers," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "The continued growth in passenger traffic, especially among international travelers, reflects the strength of our market and the growing number of travelers who choose ONT as their preferred gateway to Southern California."

Passenger
Totals

May
2026

May
2025

Change

YTD
2026

YTD
2025

Change

Domestic

577,523

591,336

-2.3 %

2,460,936

2,500,546

-1.6 %

International

54,918

38,801

41.5 %

292,348

190,165

53.7 %

Total

632,441

630,137

0.4 %

2,753,284

2,690,711

2.3 %

The air carriers with the greatest passenger shares in May were:

  1. Southwest Airlines (35.7%)
  2. American Airlines (14.0%)
  3. Delta Air Lines (10.9%)
  4. Frontier Airlines (10.1%)
  5. Alaska Airlines (10.0%)

Air cargo including commercial freight and U.S. mail increased by 4.7% in May as freight tonnage rose by 8.2%, surpassing 63,000 tons.

Year to date, cargo tonnage rose by 7.4% to more than 356,000 tons with freight up by 11.2% to more than 307,000 tons. Shipments of mail were lower by 11.4%.

Air cargo
(tonnage)

May
2026

May
2025

Change

YTD
2026

YTD
2025

Change

Freight

63,415

58,600

8.2 %

307,146

276,134

11.2 %

Mail

10,145

11,666

-13.0 %

49,852

56,266

-11.4 %

Total

73,561

70,266

4.7 %

356,998

332,400

7.4 %

Ontario International consistently ranks among the top 10 cargo airports in the United States.

About Ontario International Airport

Ranked as the second most popular mid-sized airport by J.D. Power, Ontario International Airport (ONT) serves more than 7 million passengers per year and offers nonstop service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. ONT is owned and operated by the Ontario International Airport Authority, a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the San Bernardino County. More information is available at flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on FacebookX and Instagram

OIAA Media Contact:
Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

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