Ontario International Airport awarded $7.37 million FAA grant for north runway improvements

ONTARIO, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) has been awarded a $7.37 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to rehabilitate its north runway, continuing a long-term investment in the airport's airfield infrastructure following completion of the largest runway reconstruction project in its history.

An aerial view of Southern California's Ontario International Airport. ONT has been awarded a $7.37 million grant from the FAA to rehabilitate its north runway.

The grant, awarded through the FAA's Airport Improvement Program (AIP), will fund rehabilitation and improvements to ONT's north runway, helping ensure the continued safety, reliability and efficiency of one of the nation's fastest-growing airports. The funding was included among more than $2 billion in Airport Improvement Program grants announced this week by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the FAA.

The project follows completion in 2024 of ONT's $90 million rehabilitation of its south runway, a multi-year effort that modernized the airport's primary airfield infrastructure while allowing uninterrupted airline operations. Together, the two projects represent one of the most significant airfield improvement initiatives undertaken since the airport returned to local ownership in 2016.

"This investment demonstrates continued confidence in Ontario International Airport and the vital role we play in Southern California's transportation network," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners. "Over the past decade, we have transformed ONT into one of America's fastest-growing airports while maintaining an unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence and responsible stewardship of our infrastructure. Rehabilitation of the north runway is another important step in ensuring our facilities remain ready to serve the region for decades to come."

U.S. Rep. Norma Torres, CA-35, said, "Ontario International Airport is a critical economic engine for the Inland Empire, connecting our communities to jobs, businesses, and opportunities across the country and around the world. As a member of the Appropriations Committee that oversees federal funding, I am proud to have helped secure this $7.37 million federal investment, which will help ensure ONT remains safe, reliable, and prepared to meet the demands of our region's continued growth and flight expansions. I will continue to push to bring federal dollars back to the Inland Empire, because strengthening our infrastructure means creating good-paying jobs, boosting our local economy, and making travel safer and more efficient."

Since returning to local control, ONT has experienced sustained growth, increasing annual passenger traffic from approximately 4.3 million travelers in 2016 to more than 7 million today while continuing to rank among the nation's leading cargo airports.

The FAA's Airport Improvement Program provides grants to airports nationwide for projects that enhance aviation safety, improve operational efficiency and preserve critical infrastructure. Runway rehabilitation projects help maintain safe operating conditions while extending the useful life of airport pavements.

The new award builds on a series of federal investments supporting ONT's modernization efforts, including a $10.81 million FAA grant announced last year for taxiway reconstruction and other airfield improvements.

About Ontario International Airport

Ranked as the second most popular mid-sized airport by J.D. Power, Ontario International Airport (ONT) serves more than 7 million passengers per year and offers nonstop service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. ONT is owned and operated by the Ontario International Airport Authority, a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the San Bernardino County. More information is available at flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X and Instagram

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport