Ontario International Airport ranks 3rd in U.S. for fast food accessibility and convenience

ONTARIO, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you looking for a quick bite before your flight? It's one more reason to fly out of Southern California's Ontario International Airport, according to a new national study which ranks ONT as the third best in the U.S. for fast food accessibility.

The study, by the team at Upgraded Points, places Ontario behind only Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport, noting that ONT's 7,800 daily passengers per fast food chain and options such as Subway and Chick-fil-A ensure "you won't have to wander far for your favorite fast food."

The national average for daily passengers per fast food location is 25,563 – more than three times Ontario's ratio. For ONT passengers, this means shorter lines and more time to enjoy your meal – part of the accessibility and convenience that have become Ontario International's trademark. According to the highly regarded J.D. Power 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, ONT outperformed every other airport in California and ranked third nationally among mid-sized airports.

The Upgraded Points report comes as ONT is aggressively expanding its food and beverage offerings. Additions include Dunkin' Donuts, Brewery X and Mi Casa, while existing restaurants such as Pizza Vino, Einstein Bros and Tap & Pour are undergoing major updates. Moving forward, ONT's concessions program will include a growing number of Inland Empire and Southern California brands, offering a distinct sense of place.

"Step inside either terminal today and you'll see how far we've come – new restaurants, one-of-a-kind amenities and a buzz the likes of which we've never seen before. Our customers love having more options, and we love being able to provide them with that," said Elisa Grey, ONT's Chief Revenue Management officer.

Over the first two months of the year, ONT's passenger count increased by 9.2% to more than 919,000, with the number of domestic travelers up 5.2% and international passengers nearly 80% higher. The strong start to 2024 continues Ontario's stellar performance since its return to local ownership in 2016. It was the first airport in Southern California to exceed pre-pandemic passenger levels and in 2023 posted its highest volumes since 2008.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

