Ontario International is Fastest-Growing U.S. Airport for Second Straight Year

ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest-growing airport in the United States for the second consecutive year, based on a survey of frequent travelers by Global Traveler, a leading industry publication geared to business and luxury fliers who travel extensively in the U.S. and abroad.

The repeat recognition comes as ONT has seen its year-over-year passenger volumes jump another 8.3% through the first 10 months of 2019, driven by a 39.5% increase in international travel. Ontario welcomed more than 5.1 million passengers in 2018 and, at the current pace, as many as 5.5 million are expected this year, the highest figure since 2008 when 6.2 million moved through the airport.

"Much of the credit for our airport's success is also due to the consistent support of our community neighbors, who welcome our customers with open arms and enthusiastically support our plans to develop a major aviation hub in the Inland Empire," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the OIAA Board of Commissioners. "We pride ourselves in offering the facilities, services and amenities that appeal to our customers and, as a result, our airport continues to be an attractive destination for leisure and business travelers in Southern California and an economic driver for the region."

Mark Thorpe, OIAA chief executive officer, expressed appreciation to the travelers who honored ONT with this award, and to the community that has supported the airport through its growth in service.

"It's an honor to serve one of the fastest-growing population and economic centers in the country. We're immensely grateful to the savvy travelers who took part in the survey and the many customers who continue to show such great faith and confidence in our airport," Thorpe said. "Our mission has been and remains to build the best airport in America for travelers who value convenience, a great customer experience and a wide variety of destinations that meet their needs."

During 2019, Delta Air Lines began its three daily flights between ONT and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, while United Airlines launched a daily flight to Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and Southwest Airlines initiated four-flights-a-day service to San Francisco International Airport and added a flight to Denver International Airport.

Ontario has an estimated capacity of 30 million annual passengers with the optimal infrastructure for growth in Southern California; an unconstrained airfield with no curfew or noise restrictions; runways long enough for any commercial airplane flying today; an operational Federal Inspection Station to accommodate international flights; plenty of aircraft gates for long-term airline growth; and ground transportation options with easy curbside access to passenger terminals.

The GT survey results, which rank airports, airlines, hotels and other travel-related products and services, were reported in the 2019 Tested Reader Survey published in its December edition. Winners in each of the 80 categories were also recognized in a news release.

