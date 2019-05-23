Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences Partners with SilverCloud Health to Roll Out Digital Mental Health Programs for Patients Suffering from Anxiety and Mood Disorders

BOSTON, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverCloud Health, the global leader in digital health/therapeutics for mental, emotional, and behavioral health, announced today that they are partnering with Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences to roll out SilverCloud's digital therapeutic programs for anxiety and depression. Ontario Shores will offer patients access to SilverCloud's evidence-based digital mental health programs as an outpatient treatment option for adolescent, adult, and geriatric populations with mild to moderate anxiety and mood disorders.

Ontario Shores provides specialized assessment and treatment services to those living with complex and serious mental illness. Adding SilverCloud's electronic cognitive behavioral therapy (eCBT) programs is part of the organization's strategic stepped care model, enabling the institution to expand the breadth and reach of patient services.

"Today's resource demands on the mental health system are massive, which is why Ontario Shores is always seeking opportunities to leverage digital health solutions to augment our in-person services and extend our hospital's treatment capabilities," said Karim Mamdani, president and CEO of Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Services. "SilverCloud Health enables our organization to deliver the highest standards of eCBT through a safe and evidence-based approach where successful outcomes are achieved using best clinical practices and the latest advances in research."

Through this partnership, the two organizations demonstrate a commitment to providing access to high-quality mental healthcare resources. SilverCloud is an ideal partner for Ontario Shores as its platform and services enable providers to deliver an effective and scalable healthcare model. The company offers the world's largest content library of 30+ clinically validated online programs, and 65% of SilverCloud users show a clinically significant reduction in symptom scores.

"Ontario Shores is renowned for taking a forward-thinking approach to leveraging technology tools to enhance access to services for those struggling with mental health issues," said Ken Cahill, CEO of SilverCloud Health. "We are thrilled to enter a strategic collaboration with the hospital, increasing access and opportunities by bringing SilverCloud Health's anxiety and depression treatment programs to their patient population when and where care is needed most."

SilverCloud's programs remove the barriers that prevent patients from accessing mental health services, such as a cost, lack of access to clinicians and stigma concerns. By offering innovative digital health programs, SilverCloud is positioned to reduce cost and improve patient outcomes for Ontario Shores, as it has done for more than 250 organizations globally.

About Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences

Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences (Ontario Shores) is a leader in mental health care, providing a range of specialized assessment and treatment services for people living with complex mental illness. Patients benefit from a recovery-oriented environment of care, built on compassion, inspiration and hope. Ontario Shores engages in research, education and advocacy initiatives to advance the mental health care system.

About SilverCloud Health

SilverCloud Health is the world's leading digital mental health company, enabling healthcare organizations to deliver clinically validated digital health/therapeutic care that improves outcomes, increases access and scale while reducing costs. The company's multi-award-winning digital mental health platform is a result of over 16 years of clinical research with leading academic institutions. Today, SilverCloud is being used by over 250 organizations globally to meet their populations' mental health needs. Global experts have deeply validated the platform through full randomized control trials and real-world data from over 250,000 SilverCloud end users.

The platform continues to lead the industry with its effectiveness, engagement, and range of clinical programs that encompass the spectrum of mental health needs.

SOURCE SilverCloud Health

Related Links

http://silvercloudhealth.com

