Ontario Systems Acquires Pairity to Embed the Power of Machine Learning in Its Industry-Leading Collections Technology

MUNCIE, Ind., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario Systems, a leading provider of enterprise software that automates complex workflows, accelerates revenue recovery and simplifies the payment process for healthcare, accounts receivable management (ARM) and government clients, today announced its acquisition of Pairity, a cutting-edge provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning capabilities that allow collection teams to maximize revenue recovery by uncovering new data insights at scale.

Pairity's advanced AI technology extracts and surfaces actionable patterns, allowing collectors to continually adapt their contact strategies. With this integrated functionality, Ontario Systems' collection platforms will help clients significantly enhance productivity and collection results.

"Pairity shares Ontario's commitment to creating intelligent workflow solutions that streamline the collections process and accelerate payments," said Ontario Systems CEO Tim O'Brien. "Pairity's technology strengthens our ability to drive value for our clients and provides another foundation from which we can continue to innovate."

Recognized as the most innovative product at the 2019 CollectTech conference, Pairity allows users to continuously identify accounts with the highest probability of successful collection. Collectors in turn require fewer phone calls to realize value, increasing efficiency and revenue.

"We greatly look forward to joining Ontario," said Greg Allen, CEO of Pairity. "Their proven track record of success in delivering enterprise workflow, collection, and payment solutions is the perfect platform on which to expand the reach of Pairity's innovative approach to collections."

This acquisition follows Ontario Systems' acquisition of SwervePay in May 2020 as part of Ontario Systems' growth and SaaS-transformation strategies designed to deliver faster innovation and increasing business value to thousands of clients nationwide.

About Ontario Systems

Ontario Systems is a premier provider of enterprise technologies that streamline and accelerate revenue recovery for clients in the healthcare, government, and accounts receivable management (ARM) markets. Through process automation and modern communication and payment tools, Ontario Systems helps its clients generate more revenue at reduced cost and engage patients, constituents, and consumers compliantly and effectively.

With offices in Indiana, Massachusetts, New Mexico, and Washington state and employees across the country, Ontario Systems helps 600+ hospital networks—including 5 of the 15 largest systems in the U.S.—optimize cash collections and provide a seamless patient financial experience. Ontario Systems also serves 8 of the 10 largest ARM companies in addition to state and municipal governments nationwide.

About Pairity

Founded on the belief that advanced technology could more effectively address consumer debt for all stakeholders, Pairity offers leading artificial intelligence and machine-learning solutions that assist 40+ companies to manage over $40B of debt more effectively. Pairity's solutions shed light into their over 10 million unique consumers by learning, organizing, and scoring behavior that drives workflow strategy more efficiently. Pairity reduces friction in the collections process by harnessing their intelligence to boost productivity and revenue generating activities.

