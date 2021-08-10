Ontario Systems Fuels Growth and Innovation with New Chief Technology Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario Systems, a leading provider of enterprise workflow automation software—which accelerates revenue recovery and removes friction from the payments process for clients in the accounts receivable management (ARM), healthcare, and government markets—is pleased to officially announce the appointment of Raj Sethuraman as Chief Technology Officer.

Sethuraman, who joined the organization in May, brings more than 25 years of industry experience, building and scaling market-leading enterprise software solutions and teams for noteworthy brands including, Wolters Kluwer Enterprise Legal Management Solutions, Entertainment Partners, Intuit, and Cognizant to name a few.

"We are thrilled to welcome Raj to the Ontario Systems Senior Leadership Team," said Tim O'Brien, CEO of Ontario Systems. "As we continue to build upon our four decades of expertise in the revenue recovery space, his leadership and more than two decades of experience driving technology transformations across the enterprise, will be crucial as he takes the helm of our product engineering and software development activities for all offerings within the company's growing portfolio."

As Ontario Systems' CTO, Sethuraman is responsible for defining and delivering the company's SaaS product vision, building upon its existing best-in-class customer excellence and innovations across the totality of Ontario's end-markets.

"I see my role as understanding what the fundamental needs of our customers are and how we can better help them to address those needs through the use of our technology," said Sethuraman. "Technology creates long-term transformation, and I am excited to ensure that ours emboldens that sentiment, as opposed to a short-term fix that exists in a vacuum."

Sethuraman is a graduate of Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program and he's earned his MBA from the University of Southern California, a Master of Science from the SJCE School of Engineering in Mysore, India, and a Bachelor of Science in Electronics and Instrumentation from Annamalai University in Chidambaram, India.



About Ontario Systems

Ontario Systems is a premier provider of enterprise technologies that streamline and accelerate revenue recovery for clients in the accounts receivable management (ARM), healthcare, and government markets. Through process automation and modern, compliance-minded communication and payment tools, Ontario Systems helps its client partners generate more revenue at reduced cost and fulfill their organizational mission by effectively engaging patients, constituents, and consumers.

With offices in Indiana, Massachusetts, New Mexico, and Washington state as well as employees across the country, Ontario Systems is building on 40 years of success using a distinctly client-centric approach to innovation and service. A recognized brand in the ARM market, Ontario Systems serves eight of the 10 largest ARM companies in addition to state and municipal governments across the United States. Ontario Systems also helps 600+ hospital networks—including five of the 15 largest systems in the U.S.—optimize cash collections and provide a single, satisfying patient financial experience.

