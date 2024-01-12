Ontario Teachers' Announces Executive Appointments

Stephen McLennan , Gillian Brown , and Jonathan Hausman appointed to newly established leadership roles and join Executive Team

Nick Jansa to join Executive Team to deepen international insights

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board ("Ontario Teachers'") today announces the following appointments of three longstanding Investments leaders into new executive roles, effective immediately. Each will report to President & CEO Jo Taylor and join the organization's Executive Team.

Stephen McLennan and Gillian Brown into Chief Investment Officer roles focused on portfolio construction and alpha generation, respectfully.

Stephen McLennan is appointed Chief Investment Officer, Asset Allocation. Stephen will oversee Ontario Teachers' overall asset mix to drive total fund performance, management of portfolio risks, and approach to strong governance and investment practices. Stephen has been serving as Acting Head of Investments since September 2023 following the departure of former Chief Investment Officer Ziad Hindo . Stephen joined Ontario Teachers' in 2003 and has held positions of increasing responsibility, most recently leading the Total Fund Management department. He holds a Master of Mathematical Finance from the University of Toronto , an MBA from the University of British Columbia , and a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University . Stephen serves on the board of Cadillac Fairview , a wholly owned subsidiary which is part of Ontario Teachers' Real Estate portfolio.

Gillian Brown is appointed Chief Investment Officer, Public & Private Investments. In this role, Gillian will be accountable for the execution and management of investments across public and private markets through Ontario Teachers' Equities, Infrastructure & Natural Resources, Teachers' Venture Growth, Capital Markets, and Real Estate investment departments. Since joining Ontario Teachers' in 1995, Gillian has held progressively senior roles, most recently as head of the Capital Markets department since 2018, overseeing cross asset liquid total fund exposures and active risk taking in credit and absolute return asset classes, as well as a centralized trading function. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University and serves on the board of Canada Guaranty, one of Ontario Teachers' Private Capital portfolio companies.

Jonathan Hausman into a newly established, cross-enterprise strategy role:

Jonathan Hausman is appointed Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, he will lead a cross-organizational approach to advancing the strategic objectives of the Plan. He will oversee Ontario Teachers' Sustainable Investing activities and continue to lead its Global Investment Strategy (GIS) department, which builds conviction on responses to global shifts, including those related to geopolitics, sustainability, and technology. He will also proactively partner across the organization to manage Ontario Teachers' relationships and reputation across stakeholder groups worldwide. Jonathan joined Ontario Teachers' in 2004 and led Alternative Investments and Global Tactical Asset Allocation, before taking on the role leading the GIS department in 2017. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from McGill University , an MSc. in Economics from the London School of Economics , and a Master of Public Administration from Columbia University . He is the Chair of the Canadian Council for the Americas and a Senior Fellow at the Munk School of Global Affairs at the University of Toronto .

"I am pleased to appoint Stephen, Gillian to their new leadership roles in Investments, and Jonathan to a new role to support me in managing our key stakeholders and refreshing and advancing our enterprise strategy on a regular basis. They will all join the senior Executive Team," said Jo Taylor, President & CEO, Ontario Teachers'. "These appointments confirm the benefits of our focus in developing team members and shaping strong leaders from within the Plan. Stephen, Gillian, and Jonathan, each bring decades of experience across the organization, and expertise in both capital allocation choices and international public and private markets anchored around a deep commitment to our pension promise. I am confident that we will be well-positioned to continue to create value for members as we execute our strategy under their leadership."

Nick Jansa, Executive Managing Director, has also been appointed to Ontario Teachers' Executive Team. Nick joined Ontario Teachers' in 2020 and leads investment and portfolio management activities in the EMEA region and is based in London. Prior to joining Ontario Teachers' he spent almost 25 years at Deutsche Bank.

"Nick recently joined the Executive Team as part of a senior team rotation process and we greatly benefited from his global expertise and perspectives," added Mr. Taylor. "Given the significant scale of our portfolio and office footprint in global markets, I have asked Nick take on this role on a permanent basis to ensure that international perspectives and understanding are more formally embedded in all our discussions at the most senior level."

About Ontario Teachers'

Ontario Teachers' is a global investor with net assets of C$249.8 billion as at June 30, 2023. We invest in more than 50 countries in a broad array of assets including public and private equities, fixed income, credit, commodities, natural resources, infrastructure, real estate and venture growth to deliver retirement income for 336,000 working members and pensioners.

With offices in Toronto, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Mumbai, San Francisco, New York, Dallas, and São Paolo, our more than 400 investment professionals bring deep expertise in industries ranging from agriculture to artificial intelligence. We are a fully funded defined benefit pension plan and have earned an annual total-fund net return of 9.4% since the plan's founding in 1990. At Ontario Teachers', we don't just invest to make a return, we invest to shape a better future for the teachers we serve, the businesses we back, and the world we live in. For more information, visit otpp.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

