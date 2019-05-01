Ontario's Brock University Taps Echo360 for Campus Educational Video Management

Selection of education video technology pioneer will allow institutional leaders, faculty, and students to create, manage, and share high-quality video content

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brock University, an Ontario-based research university, recognized for its faculty's commitment to teaching excellence, announced today the launch of a new initiative to streamline the use of video by instructors, administrators, and students and cost-effectively expand high quality video content usage for online, blended, and face-to-face learning.

Following a competitive evaluation process including all major video management platforms, Brock University selected Echo360 to provide a secure and reliable repository for educational multimedia along with comprehensive yet straightforward tools for video recording and interactive learning. With Echo360, users can easily create video, discover both pre-existing and newly created content, and share videos with individuals, groups, classes, and the public.

"Video is an important tool utilized by both instructors and students to create dynamic learning experiences that extend outside of the classroom experience. Integration of video into courses has historically been far too cumbersome, limiting the benefits, reach, and impact of our video content," said Mike Brousseau, Manager, Educational Technologies at Brock University. "Echo360 enables us to streamline the process by making it straight-forward to create, manage and share content while enabling student-centered learning with flipped and blended classrooms."

Echo360's hands-on approach to implementation and support played an important role in the University's decision. Brock University and Echo360 worked together to build and execute a custom accelerated plan for deployment and training to meet the Spring term start date. This joint effort led to the successful migration of nearly 5,000 video files in just days over the winter break.

Brock University students, staff, and faculty now have access to the Echo360 platform.

About Brock University: Brock University is one of Canada's top post-secondary institutions. Located in historic Niagara region, Brock offers all the benefits of a young and modern university in a safe, community-minded city with beautiful natural surroundings

About Echo360: Echo360 believes that improved outcomes start with great moments in the classroom. Developed by educators, Echo360 helps instructors record and extend those moments to improve learner engagement through accessible, engaging video-based learning. Through our smarter video platform, learners and instructors have 24/7 access to discussion of course material, presentation materials, and the lecture itself. We generate data that helps instructors, higher education institutions, and continuing education organizations proactively identify and pursue opportunities to improve learning outcomes. Today, Echo360 technologies reach more than two million learners at approximately 1,200 schools and organizations across 30 countries.

SOURCE Echo360