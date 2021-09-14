OnTask Announces New Product, OnTask API

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnTask , a workflow automation and eSignature tool, announces the launch of their new product, OnTask API.

OnTask API is a solution created for software developers looking to integrate eSignature functionality into new or existing applications. Often, creating an in-house solution to solve for these needs is a costly, time-consuming process involving a large lift from team members. This new offering aims to cut down on deployment time, while scaling with the needs of growing businesses.

The automated eSignature solution from OnTask can easily be embedded into applications, and is a white label product that is fully-configurable to company needs and branding guidelines.

"We believe OnTask API is going to be a game changer for start-ups and businesses with less development resources," states Steve Wilson, President. "This solution is going to help a lot of businesses save resources, while still being able to accomplish their digital document goals."

OnTask API allows users to embed legally-binding eSignature technology, as well as workflows complete with document routing, fillable digital forms, and document upload features into their applications. Additionally, users have the ability to bulk launch workflows to collect large numbers of eSignatures and participant data at a single time.

"Our developers have taken all of the features users love about OnTask, and given them the ability to integrate it directly into the applications they're already using," says Wilson. "Users can still build complex workflows with conditional logic, but now they can be launched directly from their site or application."

OnTask has helped small to mid-sized businesses across a variety of industries stay in compliance, collect legally-binding signatures, and save time where it matters most. The OnTask team is looking forward to the feedback from this latest release.

