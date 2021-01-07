OnTask Becomes FERPA Compliant

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnTask , a workflow automation and eSignature tool, announced their newly garnered FERPA compliance today, just in time for the 2021 spring semester.

FERPA (Federal Educational Rights and Privacy Act) is a federal law mandating the way in which educational facilities, funded by the U.S. Department of Education, handle student data. Under this law, student data must be secured to prevent access to unauthorized parties. Authorized parties must also be able to access data upon student request.

"From the beginning, data security is something we've prioritized at OnTask," says Steve Wilson, President. "Without the right safeguards in place, sensitive data and documents can be compromised. Our goal is to provide as many safeguards as possible to protect against that."

OnTask has created various security measures to ensure schools stay in compliance. The tool features end-to-end encryption in addition to encryption in transit, which secures data when it is exported or imported through other systems or CRMs.

Additionally, administrators have the ability to add users to specific groups within the system. This gives admins the ability to separate access to specific workflows so that authorized users are the only individuals with access. Data security is a top priority for developers at OnTask, and the company does not participate in data sharing of any kind.

"There's never really a wrong time to go digital, but with the onset of the pandemic we've seen more and more schools trying to make remote paperwork easier for students, parents and teachers," says Wilson. "With this growing need, we knew it was important to obtain our FERPA certification to reassure schools while taking their processes digital."

OnTask has helped businesses from a variety of industries transform the way they collect documents and obtain signatures, and is looking forward to bringing this same experience to educational institutions in the coming semester.

About OnTask

OnTask is a workflow automation tool that makes it easy for schools and educational institutions to digitally send and fill forms, get signatures on documents, and protect the information of students. For more information on OnTask, visit www.ontask.io

Contact: Amanda Lanier, 813-899-8658 ext. 3882, [email protected]

SOURCE OnTask