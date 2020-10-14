OnTech expands partnership with Linksys, becomes preferred nationwide installation partner

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnTech Smart Services, a company dedicated to the installation, setup and personalized education of smart home products, today announced it is the preferred installation partner for Linksys' mesh Wi-Fi systems.

Linksys has observed a nearly 200 percent lift in year-over-year growth of whole home Wi-Fi, including usage of the Velop mesh Wi-Fi system. This partnership provides seamless access to OnTech's professional installation services directly from the Linksys website.

Jeremy McCarty, the Head of OnTech Smart Services: "With many Americans working from home and learning remotely, reliable Wi-Fi is more important than ever. Dead spots, slow speeds and non-secure connections are just a few of the Wi-Fi issues an average consumer may face. That's why OnTech is proud to expand our existing relationship with Linksys, giving their customers access to OnTech installation services that provide worry-free Wi-Fi."

L.C. Wu, chief operating officer, Connected Home Division (Linksys Wemo, Phyn), Belkin International: "When we unveiled our partnership with OnTech last year, we did so knowing we could deliver reliable networking to serve as the foundation of every smart home. At Linksys, our mission is to build innovative, future-ready wireless technologies that will someday connect every person and everything in the world, effortlessly, reliably, and securely. One year later we find ourselves in a new work and school from home environment where networking has become even more critical. Our Velop system remains our top selling product, and with add-on features like Linksys Shield, Aware and now HomeKit, we look forward to further growth of our Velop product line with nationwide installation from OnTech."

KEY FACTS

Customers are now prompted to purchase installation services from a professionally trained OnTech technician on the Linksys website when purchasing any Linksys mesh Wi-Fi system.

Each OnTech appointment includes installation services and set up to ensure a secure Wi-Fi network, and education, including how to use and optimize the Linksys systems.

Consumers across the U.S. can purchase OnTech installation services starting at $99 with same-day and next-day appointments available.

Linksys mesh Wi-Fi products and installation services also available from the OnTech website.

OnTech+ members receive 10% off Linksys mesh Wi-Fi systems on the OnTech website, and are eligible to receive their first installation service at no cost.

OnTech Smart Services provides installation, set-up and education for the latest smart home devices, such as indoor and outdoor cameras, video doorbells, smart locks, smart plugs, thermostats, alarm and security systems, mesh Wi-Fi and sound systems, from Google Nest, Ring, Linksys, Polk and more.

About OnTech Smart Services

OnTech Smart Services was founded in 2019 and is one of the largest smart home service providers in the United States. Its nationwide service brings together a structured workforce of over 8,000 expert technicians, smart home devices from leading brands and award-winning customer service to make it easy for anyone to enjoy the benefits of smart home technology. OnTech is singularly driven by its mission to connect people and things. Visit OnTechSmartServices.com .

