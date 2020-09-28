OnTech Smart Services debuts OnTech+ membership, offers exclusive discounts and first installation included

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnTech Smart Services, a company dedicated to the installation, setup and personalized education of smart home products, today debuted its OnTech+ membership program nationwide, offering members their first installation included, plus member-only pricing on all products and services, and unlimited support from smart-home experts.

Yearly memberships are currently available to consumers nationwide for only $199.99.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

OnTech+ members are eligible for a 10% discount on all products and installation services up to $99.99 , and 20% off all installation services over $99.99 , when purchased through ontechsmartservices.com .

, and 20% off all installation services over , when purchased through . Membership includes an extended 60-day product return policy and personalized installation by award-winning technician experts.

Members receive unlimited remote chat and call tech support accessible via the OnTech Smart Support app, available on Android and iOS mobile devices.

OnTech Smart Support app gives customers access to exclusive content, including tools to strengthen their smart-home experience.

OnTech Smart Services provides installation, set-up and education for the latest smart home devices, such as indoor and outdoor cameras, video doorbells, smart locks, smart plugs, thermostats, alarm and security systems, mesh Wi-Fi and sound systems, from Google Nest, Ring, Linksys, Polk and more.

OnTech installation services start at $99.99 , and are available as soon as the next day nationwide. OnTech+ members will receive their first installation at no cost, and 10% off subsequent installations.

, and are available as soon as the next day nationwide. OnTech+ members will receive their first installation at no cost, and 10% off subsequent installations. Next-day product delivery and installation provides an immediate, one-stop-shopping experience.

Customers can schedule services for eligible products, regardless of where they purchased the product.

SUPPORTING QUOTE

Jeremy McCarty , Vice President of OnTech Smart Services: "With OnTech+, our expert-level support now extends beyond in-person visits. With an annual membership, OnTech+ users have access to our unlimited support through our OnTech Smart Support app and smart-home experts, plus other benefits like member-only pricing and how-to guides, all accessible from the comfort of your own home."

SUPPORTING RESOURCES

Become an OnTech+ member: ontechsmartservices.com/pages/ontech-membership

Explore all products: ontechsmartservices.com/collections

Explore all services: ontechsmartservices.com/collections/all-services

OnTech Smart Services video .

About OnTech Smart Services

OnTech Smart Services was founded in 2019 and is one of the largest smart home service providers in the United States. Its nationwide service brings together a structured workforce of over 8,000 expert technicians, smart home devices from leading brands and award-winning customer service to make it easy for anyone to enjoy the benefits of smart home technology. OnTech is singularly driven by its mission to connect people and things. Visit OnTechSmartServices.com .

SOURCE OnTech Smart Services L.L.C.

Related Links

https://www.ontechsmartservices.com

