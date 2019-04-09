Ontellus Acquires B2B Health Information Exchange ChartSwap

HOUSTON, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontellus, the industry leading, nationwide full-service procurer of medical, billing, employment records and other claims related data services, announces today that it has acquired ChartSwap, a business to business (B2B) Health Information Exchange connecting a network of records providers with requestors.

ChartSwap is a HIPAA-Compliant, cloud-based, medical record exchange platform that allows for the transfer of medical records between registered users. Darren Klauser, Ontellus CEO

Chartswap provides hospitals and other medical care facilities with the ability to securely delivery patient records. From a single cloud-based platform, requestors can safely order, track and pay for records from any participating provider within the ChartSwap network.

"Retrieving and handling medical records can present many complex challenges," says Darren Klauser, CEO of Ontellus, "Having a digital platform that medical providers use to securely distribute records electronically will enable Ontellus to expedite the retrieval services that we provide our clients with today. This acquisition is consistent with our strategy to continue to expand our ecosystem supporting the entire supply chain of records procurement through data analysis."

ChartSwap CEO, Randy Haynes, founded the company in 2012 and was instrumental in laying the initial groundwork to establish ChartSwap's HIPAA compliance and technical safeguards for securely exchanging sensitive patient information. ChartSwap's extensive and growing provider network includes billing groups for hospital-based specialties, EMS groups, radiology, imaging, labs, physical therapists and a host of many other medical groups.

"Our goal at ChartSwap has always been to reduce the cost and time associated with requesting records and to become the universal platform for all third-party requests," says Haynes, "By combining the power of Ontellus with the ChartSwap network of over 17,000+ providers, requestors will experience record setting industry standards for available turnaround times."

Newton Ross will lead the ChartSwap Division for Ontellus and newly appointed Dawn Toups will lead the National Provider expansion of the ChartSwap network as Business Development.

Ontellus empowers insurance carriers, self-insured corporations and law firms to reduce costs, make informed decisions and accelerate claims resolution. As the nation's largest, privately-held data retrieval and claims intelligence provider, Ontellus leverages decades of experience and cutting-edge technology to deliver impactful solutions within industry-leading turnaround times and the highest levels of security.

