Ontellus Acquires INTERTEL and MasterTrace Creating Largest National Medical Canvassing Company

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontellus, the industry leading, nationwide full-service procurer of medical, billing, employment records, and other claims related data services, announces today that it has acquired INTERTEL, the largest medical records canvassing company, and MasterTrace.

Both INTERTEL and MasterTrace provide insurance companies with the ability to investigate claims and underwriting for missing records data. From a single, cloud-based platform, requestors can safely order, track, and receive information that helps insurers discover unknown historical medical treatment data. Claims departments and special investigation units use these companies to help fight potential fraud associated with injury claims.

This acquisition will provide INTERTEL and MasterTrace customers a seamless ability to order any records discovered during the course of canvassing, and Ontellus customers with the opportunity to uncover previously unknown information as part of the of the records retrieval life cycle.

"Medical canvassing is a crucial capability in the adjudication of insurance claims," says Darren Klauser, CEO of Ontellus. "Having a digital platform that allows insurers to seamlessly move from canvassing to procuring records electronically will enable Ontellus to further expedite the retrieval services that we provide our clients with today."

"These acquisitions are consistent with our strategy to continue to expand our ecosystem supporting the entire supply chain of records procurement through data analysis," adds Klauser.

Founded in 1992, INTERTEL is led by company President, Steve DeRossett, who has been instrumental in building the largest canvassing platform in the market. INTERTEL's extensive client base includes companies providing Workers' Compensation, Bodily Injury, Disability, Long-Term Care, and related insurance lines.

"Our goal at INTERTEL has always been to reduce the cost and time associated with the claims handling process and to become the universal platform for all medical canvassing requests," says DeRossett.

"By combining INTERTEL and MasterTrace, we have established a powerhouse in medical canvassing," continues DeRossett. "Adding it to Ontellus, requestors will experience seamless records investigation and discovery that doesn't exist in the industry today."

About Ontellus

Ontellus is the nation's largest, privately-held provider of records retrieval, medical canvassing, and claims management solutions. Backed by majority owner Aquiline Capital Partners, LLC and The CapStreet Group, LLC, Ontellus empowers insurance carriers, self-insured corporations and law firms to reduce costs and accelerate claims resolution by leveraging innovative technology and decades of experience.



About INTERTEL

Headquartered in St Louis, MO, INTERTEL is the nation's largest medical canvass data provider. INTERTEL's approach to leveraging technology and data sharing has become the industry framework for the communication of critical treatment history information. INTERTEL currently services all insurance lines of business associated with any type of bodily injury.



About MasterTrace

Based in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, MasterTrace is the nation's second largest medical canvass data provider. MasterTrace's package pricing and "no-find, no-fee" models have been the cornerstone of medical canvassing since 1996.

For Inquires:

Prairie Elliott, Director of Marketing—Ontellus

[email protected]

713-858-3334

www.ontellus.com

www.intertelinc.com

SOURCE Ontellus

Related Links

http://www.ontellus.com

