Ontellus Announces Latest Insurance Carrier To Go Live With Guidewire Add-On

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontellus, the nation's largest records retrieval and claims intelligence company, announced that Erie Insurance (ERIE) has gone live with the latest release of Ontellus' Ready for Guidewire add-on, AddOntellus™.

Ontellus' add-on for records retrieval enables insurers on Guidewire ClaimCenter to securely order records from Ontellus directly from within ClaimCenter. This integration alleviates extra steps in the process and rekeying pertinent claim and order details that already exist within ClaimCenter.

"The Erie Insurance, Ontellus and Guidewire teams collaborated to ensure a successful implementation of AddOntellus within ERIE's ClaimCenter," said Jim Witkowsky, vice president, liability claims, at Erie Insurance. "We are confident that this new integration will result in reduced costs and increased efficiencies for our claims teams and better service for our customers."

Founded in 1925 and based in Pennsylvania, ERIE offers auto, home, business and life insurance through a network of independent agents and has more than six million policies in force across 12 states and the District of Columbia.

With the Ontellus Ready for Guidewire integration, claims adjusters can benefit from seamless ordering, status updates, and viewing/downloading medical, billing, and other necessary records to evaluate claims from within ClaimCenter — saving time, improving adjuster productivity and reducing costs.

"We welcome Erie Insurance to the AddOntellus™ environment and congratulate them on achieving an integration of this kind," said Darren Klauser, chief executive officer, Ontellus. "Through our partnership, ERIE's claims teams will continue to realize the benefits of this powerful integration."

"We are extremely proud of our industry-leading, global Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance program and of the innovation and value our Solution partners provide our mutual P&C insurance customers," added Becky Mattick, vice president, global solution alliances, Guidewire Software. "We are thrilled with Erie Insurance's successful implementation of Ontellus' Ready for Guidewire integration. The ability of our partners to provide salient solutions to empower and enable customer success is truly a testament to the strength of Guidewire's partner ecosystem."

About Ontellus

Ontellus empowers insurance carriers, self-insured corporations and law firms to reduce costs, make informed decisions and accelerate claims resolution. As the nation's largest, privately held data retrieval and claims intelligence provider, Ontellus leverages decades of experience and cutting-edge technology to deliver impactful products and client-centric services with industry-leading turnaround times. For more information, please visit www.ontellus.com.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace. For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit www.guidewire.com/partners.

Contact:

Ontellus Contact:

Ann Williams

[email protected]

713.335.4522

SOURCE Ontellus

Related Links

https://www.ontellus.com/

