Onterris, Inc. Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Onterris, Inc. (ONT)

Onterris told investors regulatory changes would not meaningfully affect its business. A year later, the Company cited temporary regulatory waivers among the reasons for a 20% revenue decline -- and the stock fell roughly 18%.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulatory headwinds Onterris, Inc. (NYSE: ONT) previously described as immaterial were among the factors management cited on August 5, 2026, when the Company reported Q2 revenue of $186.7 million, down 20.4% year over year, sending shares down approximately 18%. If you lost money on ONT stock, you are encouraged to submit your losses for review now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On the Company's August 7, 2025 earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Vijay Manthripragada stated: "our clients are not indicating any shift in their operating or compliance posture, and therefore, we have not seen and do not expect much impact on our business."

In its August 5, 2026 results, management attributed the revenue shortfall primarily to unusually low environmental emergency-response and related recovery activity, while also citing lower pass-through revenue and temporary regulatory waivers affecting some air-testing work. Bank of America subsequently downgraded the stock, citing deregulation and execution risks. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether Onterris adequately disclosed the regulatory exposure to its business.

Shareholders who purchased ONT and suffered losses may have their claim evaluated at no cost or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ONT Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Onterris, Inc. misled investors by portraying regulatory changes as unlikely to materially affect its business while failing to disclose that regulatory waivers were reducing customer demand and negatively impacting revenue. The issue came to light when the Company reported a 20.4% revenue decline and attributed part of the shortfall to temporary regulatory waivers, causing the stock price to decline sharply.

Q: How much did ONT stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 18% following Onterris's August 5, 2026 disclosure reporting second-quarter revenue of $186.7 million and lowering its full-year outlook. The decline followed the Company's disclosure of weaker-than-expected results and factors affecting near-term revenue performance. Investors who purchased shares at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ONT investigation? A: Investors who purchased ONT stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do ONT investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my ONT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ONT and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP