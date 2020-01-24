OnTheMove Influencers Make Their Mark With Los Cabos-Based Luxury Platform, Ocean Blue World

Flowing from the pages of the limited-edition Ocean Blue Magazine , # OnTheMove Influencers spotlights the likes of Netflix's Made In Mexico star, Chantel Trujillo, who details her travels throughout the world on her fashion and lifestyle blog and Instagram, including one of her favorite spots Cabo San Lucas; to Giselle Zarur Maccise, one of Mexico's leading female personalities in sports journalism, and Californian model Alexandra Themm who boasts an impressive resume from television shows and commercials, to music videos and photo shoots.

Aeroméxico, luxury client to Ocean Blue World, brought seven global influencers from Paris, Barcelona, Madrid and London to experience true paradise in Los Cabos, Mexico, as part of their #WelcomeHome program. Collaborating with The Los Cabos Tourism Board and Ocean Blue World, this #TotalCABOExperience made for some unforgettable opportunities for documenting their adventures and blowing up their blogs and Instagram feeds. The three-day agenda brimmed with adventure, relaxation, exquisite dining and the ultimate in luxury accommodations. It began with a gripping ATV desert and beach tour with G-Force Adventures, followed by safari camel rides with Cabo Adventures. Next with High Tide Los Cabos was kayaking and swimming near the iconic Land's End - the unique location where the Pacific Ocean playfully unites with the Sea of Cortez. The evening unfolded with rich culinary creations at Nick-San Palmilla exuding the unique fusion of Japanese cuisine with traditional Mexican ingredients. Returning to Viceroy Los Cabos, these #OnTheMove Influencers creatively tapped into the #MustHave moments of this architectural masterpiece capturing unique discoveries at every turn amidst first-class service and the very best in amenities and modern luxuries.

Awakening to a surreal sunrise, the digital trendsetters continued their sphere of influence with an exclusive shopping experience of premium collector items thanks to Ultrafemme at Luxury Avenue Los Cabos. Thereafter, it was a journey on the seas aboard the Ocean Blue-branded yacht in partnership with Craic Yacht Cabo. Breathtaking vistas paired with an excellent tequila-tasting session by Tequila Clase Azul staged the perfect lifestyle portrait. As the final stop on this experience of a lifetime, followers were treated to a private farm-to-table experience at Los Tamarindos Organic Farm and Restaurant, under the glowing star-filled night sky with stylish beats by #OceanBlueWorld DJ's RCKLSS. Drawing the spotlight to Ocean Blue World's luxury clientele and Mexico's fastest growing destination, this was indeed the #TotalCABOExperience with an impressive reach of 3.8 million users along for the ride.

The story of Ocean Blue World continues to expand ensuring a focus on the new communication generation, adopting trendsetting messages that create impact and social influence. Ascending the luxury tier through the magazine, events and experiences, social and digital platforms, luxury toys, sponsorship, and productions, Ocean Blue World is thrilled to introduce special alliances with top global social INFLUENCERS, a move set to take the luxury brand to the next level. Be sure to follow our global influencers and partners in 2020. #WheresNext.

