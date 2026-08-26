Ontic and Seerist Partner to Bring Global Risk Intelligence Into Enterprise Security Workflows

New integration brings Seerist's AI-powered global risk intelligence into Ontic, helping joint clients connect external events to the people, locations, and operations they protect

AUSTIN, Texas and RESTON, Va., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontic and Seerist today announced a technology partnership that brings Seerist's AI-powered global risk intelligence into Ontic's Connected Intelligence Platform.

With the new integration, joint clients can evaluate Seerist events alongside other intelligence and operational signals in Ontic. They can connect relevant developments to the people, locations, assets, and business situations they manage, and incorporate that context into alerts, metrics, reports, and security workflows.

Ontic and Seerist partner to bring Seerist's global risk intelligence into Ontic's Connected Intelligence Platform Post this

"Security teams need to understand not only what's happening in the world, but what it means for their organization," said Scott Ryder, VP of Product at Ontic. "Bringing Seerist intelligence into Ontic helps our joint clients connect global developments to the people and operations they protect, so they can assess risk, coordinate their response, and communicate potential impact more effectively."

Tim Roots, Chief Product Officer of Seerist, notes that "Partnering with Ontic enables Seerist's world-leading risk intelligence to reach a much broader set of mission sets. The Ontic and Seerist partnership makes absolute sense, bringing two companies with deep methodological expertise, practitioner-led innovation, and a collective vision to push the boundaries of technology for commercial and public sector clients."

Ontic's Risk Intelligence product combines open-source intelligence (OSINT), analyst-verified intelligence, and location-based insights with organization-specific data and operational workflows. Integrating Seerist's global risk intelligence and methodological rigor gives joint clients earlier visibility and deeper context around emerging events, while Ontic connects that intelligence to the people, locations, assets, and operations potentially affected.

The integration is available to organizations with access to both Ontic and Seerist. To learn more, contact Ontic at [email protected] and Seerist at [email protected]

About Ontic

Ontic provides software that helps corporate and government security teams identify threats, assess risk, and respond faster to keep people and organizations safe. Its AI-powered Connected Intelligence Platform unifies security operations and data into a centralized system of record, enabling organizations to conduct risk assessments, protect against workplace violence, and manage threats and incidents more efficiently. Fortune 500 companies and federal agencies rely on Ontic to support security programs such as executive protection, threat intelligence, and corporate investigations. Learn more at ontic.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Seerist

Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could disrupt operations. Trusted by more than 500 organizations, including 25% of the Fortune 100, 15% of the Global 2000, and over 50 government agencies, Seerist combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) — parsing millions of data points — with expert human analysis built on decades of insight. With 8 global offices and a strategic partnership with Control Risks, Seerist delivers the foresight and clarity needed to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit us at www.seerist.com/platform or follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Ontic Technologies