Ontic Achieves FedRAMP Moderate Authorization to Help Public Sector Security Teams Identify and Act on Threats Faster

Government security teams can now use the Ontic Platform to modernize physical security operations, threat intelligence, investigations, and response.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontic, a provider of AI-powered Connected Intelligence software for corporate and government security teams, today announced it has achieved FedRAMP® Moderate Authorization. This milestone enables public sector agencies to deploy the Ontic Platform in complex environments, using a centralized system of record to manage threats, integrate disparate intelligence, and apply AI-driven workflows to reduce noise, streamline investigations, and accelerate response.

Ontic has also received an Authority to Operate (ATO) authorizing use of the Ontic Platform in mission-critical security operations. The platform is already proven in high-stakes enterprise environments, including Fortune 100 companies.

"From escalating threats against public officials and growing geopolitical tensions to the rising risk of insider threats, federal security teams are operating in a more complex and polarized environment," said Lukas Quanstrom, CEO of Ontic. "With Ontic's FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, government agencies can trust that the technology is built for the demands of federal security. This enables teams to stay focused on their mission and shift from reactive approaches to a proactive, intelligence-led model—leveraging AI to connect critical data, improve decision-making, and prevent threats before they escalate."

The Ontic Platform supports public sector agencies in their security mission—whether protecting high-ranking officials, employees, or guarding against insider threats—with:

A secure, purpose-built entity database to centralize and manage risk





Integrated intelligence from diverse sources—spanning public data, security systems, social media, and the dark web—enhanced by geospatial mapping and customizable threat assessments





AI-driven workflows, including automated summarization, entity resolution, and workflow automation to surface risk earlier and accelerate decision-making





Streamlined incidents, investigations, and case management to track, investigate, and resolve threats more efficiently

Achieving FedRAMP authorization validates that Ontic meets the U.S. government's rigorous federal security and compliance standards. Combined with Ontic's broader compliance practices, this milestone reinforces Ontic's role as a trusted system of record for public sector security teams, providing a reliable, scalable, and secure platform to protect people, assets, and operations.

To learn more, contact [email protected] or visit our website.

About Ontic

Ontic provides software that helps corporate and government security teams identify threats, assess risk, and respond faster to keep people and organizations safe. Its AI-powered Connected Intelligence Platform unifies security operations and data into a centralized system of record, enabling organizations to conduct risk assessments, protect against workplace violence, and manage threats and incidents more efficiently. Fortune 500 companies and federal agencies rely on Ontic to support security programs such as executive protection, threat intelligence, and corporate investigations. Learn more at ontic.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Ontic Technologies